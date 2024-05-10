May 10, 2024
Democrat challenges Duval GOP chair Dean Black in HD 15 race

A.G. Gancarski

Rep-Dean-Black-R-Duval-e1704423409298
The district, which encompasses part of Duval and all of Nassau, is 49.4% Republican and 27.1% Democratic.

The man who leads the Republican Party of Duval County will have more to do in November than fret about other people’s elections, with a Democrat rising to challenge state Rep. Dean Black in heavily Republican HD 15.

Gary McManus, who lives on Jacksonville’s Westside, opened an account this week to challenge the man who got 99% support against a write-in two years ago, according to records kept by the Division of Elections.

McManus had eyed a run in Florida’s 4th Congressional District against U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, which would have created a contested Primary against LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway. After consideration and pleas from fellow Democrats, the longtime computer sales executive opted for the state House race instead.

McManus isn’t familiar with Black. He says that he’s “brushing up on him.” But he also believes that as someone who was a registered Republican until Donald Trump‘s nomination in 2016, he can “bridge the gap” between disenchanted Republicans and his Democratic candidacy.

But he knows it’s an “uphill battle,” a read supported by registration numbers.



Black also has roughly $31,000 in his campaign account.

We’ve reached out to Black for comment and to find out what his political committee is for the 2024 cycle, and will update when warranted.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories