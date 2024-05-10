Remote workers increasing in the U.S., with a surge in Jacksonville, new study finds

The number of remote and hybrid workers is climbing across the United States, and at least one Florida city is among the fastest growing locales for at-home workers.

That’s according to a new study published by Promoleaf, a sustainable promotional products company. The number of Americans working at least partially out of their homes has increased by 14% as of February when compared to the same time in 2023, the study concluded.

That amounts to about 35 million workers in the U.S. who conduct at least part of their job at their residence. About 23% of work-eligible Americans work out of their homes at least part of the time. That’s the highest figure since 2021 as workers emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the analysis.

Hybrid or remote work is most popular in Colorado, where 36% of the workforce operates out of their home. Massachusetts came in second at 32%, while Maryland came in third at 31%.

Pacific Northwest states have a high number of workers who also favor remote working as well.

Florida’s workforce has yet to fully embrace remote working as much as many other states. About 17% of Florida workers conduct business either full-time or part-time from their homes.

But Jacksonville is in the top 10 among U.S. cities that are increasingly adapting to remote work. The Promoleaf analysis showed Jacksonville had the ninth biggest increase in remote workers compared to 2023.

Jacksonville saw a 40% year-over-year increase. It’s the only Florida city to make the top 10 in term of annual increase. The Ogden-Clearfield area in Utah had the biggest jump in remote workers, with a 72% increase since February 2023. Greenville, South Carolina, and the San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos area in California came in second and third, with 70% and 64% increases, respectively.

Mississippi is the state with the lowest share of remote workers, at 5%, while Alabama had 9% of its workforce working remotely. Those were the only two states with less than 10% of the workforce working from home.

Promoleaf used data from the U.S. Census Bureau Current Population Survey to formulate its findings.