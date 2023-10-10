Lincoln Project ad says GOP is submissive to ‘master’ Donald Trump: ‘Maybe you’re into that’

Scenes of getting bent over, whipped and tied up are being deployed in the latest Lincoln Project video highlighting national Republicans’ relationship to former President Donald Trump.

The one-minute video, “Submission” is being released digitally. The Lincoln Project, which bills itself as a pro-democracy organization and opposes modern Republican candidates, is targeting screens around Capitol Hill, as the new Speaker of the House election looms.

The ad will also air around the Palm Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, where Club 47 USA is having former President as its keynote speaker for an event that starts at 6 p.m.

“Oh, Republicans, Washington must be so hard right now,” says the female narrator, her voice dripping with contempt, as the camera pans over the Washington Monument’s phallic contours before cutting to chaotic scenes from the U.S. House floor as the drama over disposing the Speaker of the House unfolded.

“Last week was so humiliating,” the narrator says. “You lost your Speaker to … Matt Gaetz?”

The double-entendres don’t stop there.

“You feel so powerless, like you’re being punished,” the narrator says, as a scene of a dominatrix wielding a whip flashes by. “Maybe you’re into that kind of thing.”

The problem is, the video explains, Gaetz wants a speaker loyal to “his master.”

“Your master,” the narrator helpfully explains, as a headline flashes, “Most Republicans want new Speaker to be loyal to Trump.”

“You secretly hate him but submit to him,” she says, against music fit for a lurid adult film scene. “Over and over and over again.”

A sound clip of Trump moaning comes over the music as the ad shows him pumping his arms horizontally.

The video cuts to a clip of a man bending over. And it turns out to be Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell stumbling at the podium.

“And you’ll bend over and take it,” the narrator says.

Another classic sound clip from Trump then comes on, “They let you do it.”

Viewers will recall it’s from when Trump described where celebrities were allowed to grab women they came across.

Trump-moan sound bites keep coming under the narrator’s voice as closeups of Trump’s lips are interspersed with clips of hands being tied and velvet handcuffs.

“There’s a word for people like you — it’s not Congressman,” the narrator says as whispered words like “lackey” and servant” come fast and furious. “We can’t say it on the air. But you know what it is and you wouldn’t have it any other way.”

And the final word in the video floats by as the video wraps up, “Cuck.”