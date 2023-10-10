Lincoln Project ad says GOP is submissive to ‘master’ Donald Trump: ‘Maybe you’re into that’

Scenes of getting bent over, whipped and tied up are being deployed in the latest Lincoln Project video highlighting national Republicans’ relationship to former President Donald Trump.
The one-minute video, “Submission” is being released digitally. The Lincoln Project, which bills itself as a pro-democracy organization and opposes modern Republican candidates, is targeting screens around Capitol Hill, as the new Speaker of the House election looms.
The ad will also air around the Palm Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, where Club 47 USA is having former President as its keynote speaker for an event that starts at 6 p.m.
“Oh, Republicans, Washington must be so hard right now,” says the female narrator, her voice dripping with contempt, as the camera pans over the Washington Monument’s phallic contours before cutting to chaotic scenes from the U.S. House floor as the drama over disposing the Speaker of the House unfolded.
“Last week was so humiliating,” the narrator says. “You lost your Speaker to … Matt Gaetz?”
The double-entendres don’t stop there.
“You feel so powerless, like you’re being punished,” the narrator says, as a scene of a dominatrix wielding a whip flashes by. “Maybe you’re into that kind of thing.”
The problem is, the video explains, Gaetz wants a speaker loyal to “his master.”
“Your master,” the narrator helpfully explains, as a headline flashes, “Most Republicans want new Speaker to be loyal to Trump.”
“You secretly hate him but submit to him,” she says, against music fit for a lurid adult film scene. “Over and over and over again.”
A sound clip of Trump moaning comes over the music as the ad shows him pumping his arms horizontally.
The video cuts to a clip of a man bending over. And it turns out to be Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell stumbling at the podium.
“And you’ll bend over and take it,” the narrator says.
Another classic sound clip from Trump then comes on, “They let you do it.”
Viewers will recall it’s from when Trump described where celebrities were allowed to grab women they came across.
Trump-moan sound bites keep coming under the narrator’s voice as closeups of Trump’s lips are interspersed with clips of hands being tied and velvet handcuffs.
“There’s a word for people like you — it’s not Congressman,” the narrator says as whispered words like “lackey” and servant” come fast and furious. “We can’t say it on the air. But you know what it is and you wouldn’t have it any other way.”
And the final word in the video floats by as the video wraps up, “Cuck.”
8 comments
Thomas Kaspar
October 10, 2023 at 9:30 am
Lincoln Project is flaky and run by perverts . Are you trying to be some sort of credible news by quoting flaky perverts ?
Rick Whitaker
October 10, 2023 at 9:36 am
thomas are you one of the maga cult people the ad talks about. no wonder you are lashing out. how does it feel to be exposed
Earl Pitts "Political Scientist" American
October 10, 2023 at 10:23 am
Welcome aboard Patriot Thomas,
Don’t be dismayed, Thomas, by the low numbers of good, honest, hard working, American Patriots here at our beloved and benevolant online host, F. P.
This used to be a total Leftist echo chamber prior to my, Earl Pitts American’s, busting down of the door as the historical and folklorical first ever trail-blazing Patriot commenter.
Prior to Earl many Patriots secertly snuck over here to find whats up politically in Florida, The USA, and World Wide.
BUT:
Those same Patriots were all way too chickin-$HIT to even dream of leaving a comment.
Thats All Changed:
Thanks to the reletavly recent arrival of me, Earl Pitts American, Patriots everywhere have built up the courage to reach down into their tighty whities and frantically search to determine if their testicals are even still there.
Congrats, Thomas, on the recent re-aquisition of your long lost testicals !!!!
Here at our beloved and benevolant on line host, F. P. good Paitriots, like yourself, Thomas, are free-free-at-last to excersise their 1st Admendment Right of Free-Free-At-Last-Speach !!!!
Welcome aboard Patriot Thomas,
Earl Pitts American
*Thomas and any other fine American Patriots reading – many of the older posters [those here prior to Earl] still resent the fact that Earl busted down the door and broke up their exclusive “Lefty’s Only” pitty party echo chamber “little club”. They are unacustomed to ANY exposure to Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Sure you can have sport with them in the back and forth banter between good and evil. Just remember to go easy on Rick Whitaker as he is a secret employee of The Earl Pitts American Fan Club and its his job to make me look even more superior than I am by coming in and sniping at me with Wacky off-the-wall Contrarian Leftist commentary, cleverly designed to elavate my status as America’s-Go-To-Political-Comentater.*
Rick Whitaker
October 10, 2023 at 9:33 am
what a great ad. please distribute it across the red states. they need some truth in their life . the lincoln project is doing a service to democracy.
Earl Pitts "Political Scientist" American
October 10, 2023 at 10:45 am
My Man Rick,
Great job Sir !!!!
EPA
Michael K
October 10, 2023 at 9:40 am
Brilliant. Calling it out in a way that anyone can understand.
Earl Pitts "Political Scientist" American
October 10, 2023 at 10:40 am
Thank you for your approval, MichaelK, of my, Earl Pitts American’s, above comment of great and superior political knowledge and wise wisdom.
And Mike remember our $500.00 bet that I, Earl Pitts American, would never convert you from A Dook 4 Brains Leftist and into an honest God Fearing USA loving Patriot by making you like one of my posts to prove your love and honor to me, Earl Pitts American?
Five $100.00 American Dollar’s please Sir.
Earl Pitts American
My Take
October 10, 2023 at 10:22 am
As they say in the newspaper world, ” More More.”
But with a much more innocent goal than the same expression in the GOPer S&M world.