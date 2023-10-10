Ron DeSantis targets Iran terror funding with sanctions proposal

Ron DeSantis returned to Surfside to roll out a legislative proposal dealing with Israel and Iran, including untrammeled support for the former and the “strongest sanctions” from “any state in this country” for the latter.

Behind placards proclaiming “Stand with Israel” and “Sanction Iran,” the Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate described the latter country as a “clearing house for terrorist financing” and said it was necessary to “choke off” money going to the “Iranian regime.”

“Put them in their place. Do not let them get any money flowing into their coffers,” DeSantis advised.

“Never, ever should your tax dollars go to that despicable regime,” DeSantis said, expanding that critique to the Gaza Strip as well.

The Governor discussed his own emotion in the wake of the Hamas attacks, saying he was “sad” and “angry.”

“I think that we need justice and I think that justice needs to be so severe that they wouldn’t think of doing this ever, ever again. And you can count on us to be a friend and to be an ally of the state of Israel and of the Jewish people.”

DeSantis also spotlighted Florida laws targeting terrorism, saying he’d “instructed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol to collaborate with Attorney General Ashley Moody to send a memo to law enforcement agencies across the state, reminding them of Florida’s laws that protect our Jewish community, all law enforcement and prosecutors.”

Those include actions that “harbor” terrorists, including “fundraising for Hamas or other terrorist groups.”

The Governor also blasted the Joe Biden administration for deleting tweets calling for a de-escalation.

“Having the administration do anything other than a unified voice saying that Israel should be able to defend itself and that we support, that was honestly not surprising, but it’s still very, very disappointing,” DeSantis said.

“They should be talking about how it’s wrong to support policies that enrich the Iranian regime.”

Others spoke in support, including Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who pledged to “always make sure that special bond between Florida and Israel grows stronger every day” before criticizing Hamas and what she called their “war crimes.”

“These terrorists are motivated by hatred,” Nunez said, driven by a “total rejection of Israel’s right to exist.”

Nunez added that there is “no two-state solution” that Florida or Israel will accept.

“We will never do business or prop up terrorists or communists,” she added.

Following his remarks, DeSantis released an image on X outlining his proposal: