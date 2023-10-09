October 9, 2023
‘Mompreneur’ Torrie Jasuwan to challenge Deborah Figgs-Sanders for St. Pete City Council
Image via Torrie Jasuwan

Peter Schorsch

Torrie Jasuwan
From nonprofits to owning a small business and all the way on up to reality TV, Jasuwan has done about everything.

Torrie Jasuwan, a local real estate executive and so-called “mompreneur” who fights to make diapers tax free, has filed to run for St. Petersburg City Council, District 5.

She’ll be challenging incumbent Deborah Figgs-Sanders.

A Pinellas County native, Jasuwan is a small-business owner and real estate broker with Luxe properties International. She’s also the founder of Babycycle Diaper Bank, a nonprofit that serves more than 250,000 families in need each year. She has been a vocal advocate at the state level for tax-free diapers, successfully working with Sen. Lauren Book and Rep. Anna Eskamani to eliminate the tax in Florida.

Jasuwan and a business partner, Jeanette Secor, also recently oversaw the remodeling and rebranding of Two Mermaids Resort in Treasure Island.

And if none of that were enough, she and her family have appeared several times, over two seasons, on the Bravo reality series “Below Deck.”

She has earned several honors, including the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s Iconic Woman of the Year Award for community service, the PEMHS Pacesetter award and the Pinellas Realtor Organization’s Good Neighbor award.

Her husband, Albert Jasuwan, owns JAS Engineering and Construction, a local home renovation and lifting company.

Jasuwan officially entered the race Oct. 5, according to filing documents with the St. Pete City Clerk’s Office.

Jasuwan is a registered Democrat, though her husband is a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Figgs-Sanders is also a Democrat.

Though City Council races are statutorily nonpartisan, political affiliation often creeps into debates, even if unspoken. District 5, which includes parts of South St. Pete including Maximo and Greater Pinellas Point, is heavily Democratic. As of August, Democrats in the district outnumber Republicans 13,128 voters to 5,067, with just under 5,500 no-party voters.

Figgs-Sanders will have an advantage with incumbency, and also has a money edge. She’s already banked nearly $7,000 for her re-election campaign.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

2 comments

