Ron DeSantis doesn’t know what ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ means

Florida’s Governor says he is still flummoxed by a long-standing nickname Donald Trump gave him.

During an interview conducted by supporter and surrogate Josh Kimbrell of South Carolina, Ron DeSantis said he still didn’t know what Trump means when he refers to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“I still haven’t figured out what it actually means,” DeSantis said on The Morning Answer radio show, before outlining his background as a “blue collar kid” with a “blue collar work ethic.”

“A lot of the reasons I think I do things that resonate with the public is because that’s just who I am. And I’m really reflecting, I think, the values of the vast majority of the people in Florida, South Carolina and throughout the country,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis had previously said he “liked” the nickname, despite Trump’s patently pejorative intent.

“I don’t know how to spell the sanctimonious one. I don’t really know what it means, but I kind of like it, it’s long, it’s got a lot of vowels,” DeSantis told friendly interviewer Piers Morgan this spring. “We’ll go with that, that’s fine.”

“Call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis has responded to Trump’s attacks in various ways, including saying in June they’re “petty” and “juvenile” and “not what voters want,” after Trump called him “Rob DeSanctimonious” and lampooned the Governor’s inconsistent pronunciation of his own name.”

Trump gave DeSantis the nickname during a rally in November 2022, and since then “DeSanctimonious” and “DeSanctus” have been the former President’s favored antagonistic appellations for his former political ally.