July 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis’ Yale baseball tenure gets new scrutiny
Batter up?

A.G. GancarskiJuly 3, 20233min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis doesn’t know what ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ means

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Rick Scott backs Israeli strikes on ‘terrorist infrastructure’ in West Bank

Culture WarsHeadlines

Survivors of mass shootings can’t escape the aftermath

DeSantis baseball
The Governor's individual success didn't translate into team wins.

Ron DeSantis captained his Yale baseball team, but a new story from an Ivy League rival’s school paper suggests that his individual achievements didn’t translate into squad success.

The Daily Pennsylvanian notes that the Governor was by all accounts a good captain, but the Bulldogs struggled during his time on the team.

“DeSantis collected 77 hits during years two and three with the Bulldogs, and notched an impressive on-base percentage of .380. Arguably his best college season came during his junior year, when he set career highs in hits with 44, home runs at five, and with 28 RBIs. However, the Bulldogs became cellar dwellers of the Ivy League, bottoming out with a 3-17 conference record in 2000,” notes reporter Walker Carnahan.

His senior year’s captaincy didn’t lead to on field wins.

“With DeSantis at the helm, the Bulldogs took a small step forward, but still finished last in the Ivy League with just six conference victories. Though DeSantis led the team in hits and set a new personal best in batting average with .336, he could not replicate the overall potency of his junior campaign,” Carnahan notes.

“He finished his career with 156 hits and a batting average of .313, but an Ivy League record of just 27-53.”

DeSantis played on his baseball past in the 2022 cycle. A May digital spot begins with an announcer’s voice: “The corporate media’s been throwing curveballs all day long, but they can’t get anything past this batter.”

There were 500 “limited edition Gov. DeSantis classic baseball cards” made available, each one costing $49.99, along with the option for autographed cards.

Soon thereafter, the Governor released “military baseball cards.” This was a limited release of “ten authentic autographed relic” versions.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott backs Israeli strikes on 'terrorist infrastructure' in West Bank

nextRon DeSantis doesn't know what 'Ron DeSanctimonious' means

2 comments

  • Mickey

    July 3, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    To me the bigger story is that he attended Yale on affirmative action. Getting into a college because you play baseball is also affirmative action. Yet, he’s so against schools seeking more diversity to seeking to increase the enrollment of very bright black students blacks , The hypocrisy is astounding

    Reply

  • JuliaChris

    July 3, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    I work from home and make a decent $60k a week, which is amazing considering that I was unemployed in a bad economy a year ago. These instructions cs03 were given to me as a gift, and it is now my duty to spread good will and make them available to everyone.
    .
    .
    Detail Here———————————————————>>> amazingwebcash12.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories