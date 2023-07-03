Ron DeSantis’ Yale baseball tenure gets new scrutiny

Ron DeSantis captained his Yale baseball team, but a new story from an Ivy League rival’s school paper suggests that his individual achievements didn’t translate into squad success.

The Daily Pennsylvanian notes that the Governor was by all accounts a good captain, but the Bulldogs struggled during his time on the team.

“DeSantis collected 77 hits during years two and three with the Bulldogs, and notched an impressive on-base percentage of .380. Arguably his best college season came during his junior year, when he set career highs in hits with 44, home runs at five, and with 28 RBIs. However, the Bulldogs became cellar dwellers of the Ivy League, bottoming out with a 3-17 conference record in 2000,” notes reporter Walker Carnahan.

His senior year’s captaincy didn’t lead to on field wins.

“With DeSantis at the helm, the Bulldogs took a small step forward, but still finished last in the Ivy League with just six conference victories. Though DeSantis led the team in hits and set a new personal best in batting average with .336, he could not replicate the overall potency of his junior campaign,” Carnahan notes.

“He finished his career with 156 hits and a batting average of .313, but an Ivy League record of just 27-53.”

DeSantis played on his baseball past in the 2022 cycle. A May digital spot begins with an announcer’s voice: “The corporate media’s been throwing curveballs all day long, but they can’t get anything past this batter.”

There were 500 “limited edition Gov. DeSantis classic baseball cards” made available, each one costing $49.99, along with the option for autographed cards.

Soon thereafter, the Governor released “military baseball cards.” This was a limited release of “ten authentic autographed relic” versions.