Ron DeSantis auctions boot scraps to select baseball card bidders

Never let it be said the Ron DeSantis political operation lacks for creative fundraising gimmicks.

The latest, rolled out just in time for the weekend, is a high-stakes auction in which winners could own “an authentic piece of Governor DeSantis’s boots that he wore while serving our country in the U.S. Navy.”

The price? To be determined, with the boot scraps tethered to “ten authentic autographed relic military baseball cards.”

There is no time to lose, warns the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee: “The Collectors Edition Governor DeSantis Baseball Cards launched in May were an incredible success — some sold out within 50 minutes. Secure a new limited edition military relic card by bidding NOW!”

The “military baseball cards” auction page points out that winning bids on the baseball cards and boot shavings are tantamount to political contributions to the Governor’s soft money Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee.

“The highest bidder for each baseball card will provide a contribution equal to their high bid to Friends of Ron DeSantis within 48 hours. If the highest bidder does not make a contribution within 48 hours of notification, the next highest bidder will be notified,” the disclaimer notes.

At this writing Friday afternoon, over $5,000 in donations had already been secured, a strong return on laminated cardboard with pictures of the Governor on the front and factoids about him on the back.

DeSantis, an acclaimed amateur baseball player as a youth in Florida and at Yale University, has played on his baseball past previously in the 2022 cycle. A May digital spot begins with an announcer’s voice: “The corporate media’s been throwing curveballs all day long, but they can’t get anything past this batter.”

There were 500 “limited edition Gov. DeSantis classic baseball cards” made available, each one costing $49.99, along with the option for autographed cards.