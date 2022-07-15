July 15, 2022
Ron DeSantis auctions boot scraps to select baseball card bidders

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis card
Baseball cards have been done before, but the footwear throw-in is new.

Never let it be said the Ron DeSantis political operation lacks for creative fundraising gimmicks.

The latest, rolled out just in time for the weekend, is a high-stakes auction in which winners could own “an authentic piece of Governor DeSantis’s boots that he wore while serving our country in the U.S. Navy.”

The price? To be determined, with the boot scraps tethered to “ten authentic autographed relic military baseball cards.”

There is no time to lose, warns the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee: “The Collectors Edition Governor DeSantis Baseball Cards launched in May were an incredible success — some sold out within 50 minutes. Secure a new limited edition military relic card by bidding NOW!”

The “military baseball cards” auction page points out that winning bids on the baseball cards and boot shavings are tantamount to political contributions to the Governor’s soft money Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee.

“The highest bidder for each baseball card will provide a contribution equal to their high bid to Friends of Ron DeSantis within 48 hours. If the highest bidder does not make a contribution within 48 hours of notification, the next highest bidder will be notified,” the disclaimer notes.

At this writing Friday afternoon, over $5,000 in donations had already been secured, a strong return on laminated cardboard with pictures of the Governor on the front and factoids about him on the back.

DeSantis, an acclaimed amateur baseball player as a youth in Florida and at Yale University, has played on his baseball past previously in the 2022 cycle. A May digital spot begins with an announcer’s voice: “The corporate media’s been throwing curveballs all day long, but they can’t get anything past this batter.”

There were 500 “limited edition Gov. DeSantis classic baseball cards” made available, each one costing $49.99, along with the option for autographed cards.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Joe Corsin

    July 15, 2022 at 3:55 pm

    Vote RED for conservatism for the masses but lavish spending for the rich.
    Vote RED for levels of wealth and income inequality the likes of which the world has never seen
    Vote RED for domestic terrorism to eliminate government so that the grifters can enslave everyone
    Vote RED for inhumane and evil plutocracy in the name of God.

    • Impeach Biden

      July 15, 2022 at 4:48 pm

      Vote “Blue” if you like high gas prices.
      Vote “Blue” if you believe in open borders.
      Vote “Blue” if you enjoy high crime.
      Vote “Blue” if you believe in no cash bail.
      Vote “Blue” if you don’t mind forty year high
      Inflation.

  • David In Shoreline

    July 15, 2022 at 4:41 pm

    I got one of the original autographed baseball cards (albeit without the cowboy boot relic, that was a bit too pricey.) I absolutely love it, gonna be worth a fortune some day.

