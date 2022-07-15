July 15, 2022
Dems try to turn table on Gov. DeSantis’ education record
FDP Chair Diaz wants divestment from Russia.

Manny A. Diaz FDP
Moms for Liberty, Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins said, 'serves as a tool of distraction.'

Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz said he knows indoctrination in schools when he sees it, and that’s not happening here. He spoke in a Democratic Party response to Gov. Ron DeSantis appearance at the Moms for Liberty summit in Tampa.

Diaz recounted how his family had to leave Cuba, when the island’s children became virtual wards of the state and subject to lessons meant to “instill in Cuban children a sense of honor and loyalty for the Revolutionary Armed Forces,” he said.

“They banned books, they rewrote history and indoctrinated children in the communist works. This practice continues today in Cuba, as it does in Russia and other communist and authoritarian regimes.”

Where the focus should be, he said, is on what makes students successful.

“Let us focus our attention on excellence and accountability, and increasing student achievement in math, reading and writing, and never lose sight of that,” Diaz said.

Bringing a more pointed argument was Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins, who unseated Moms for Liberty cofounder Tina Descovich. She described how she sees the movement behind the organization.

“I ran for School Board because I’m invested in public education,” Jenkins said. “I’m an educator myself. My husband is a teacher. I have a young daughter who just finished kindergarten. When I was sworn into office, I agreed to serve all of my community, even those who opposed me.

“What I never imagined was a battle. Protests at my home, vandalism of my property, being followed by private investigators, harassed by a state Representative, and receiving death threats.”

She said there’s no question how Florida society ended up in this situation, saying the only reason Moms for Liberty exists is because its founders were voted out of office by a majority of voters. The group, Jenkins said, “serves as a tool of distraction” for the DeSantis administration as it otherwise dismantles the state’s public schools.

“Right now, our Governor is bragging about what he portrays as his achievements in education,” Jenkins said. “Meanwhile, there are over 9,000 instructional vacancies across the state of Florida, with less than 30 days before the start of school. 

“We hear boasting about his historic funding for education, but that historic funding still ranks Florida — the fourth-largest economy in the United States — at just 43rd in the nation in education funding.”

The Florida Democratic Party is holding its Leadership Blue Weekend at the same hotel as Moms for Liberty, though in a different building across the street.

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    July 15, 2022 at 3:58 pm

    Vote RED for conservatism for the masses but lavish spending for the rich.
    Vote RED for levels of wealth and income inequality the likes of which the world has never seen
    Vote RED for domestic terrorism to eliminate government so that the GOP grifters can institute low wage slavery forever
    Vote RED for evil plutocracy in the name of God.

    Reply

