Leadership Blue 2022 not the usual big Democratic shindig

Florida’s political world is centered on Water Street in Tampa for the next few days, with the Florida Democratic Party’s Leadership Blue events across said street from the Moms for Liberty event which drew Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, two former presidential cabinet secretaries and a host of others.

So, it’s not the typical Leadership Blue Weekend, despite the usual scheduled breakout strategy sessions, caucus meetings and various afterparties.

As soon as the breakfast event with DeSantis ends this morning, FDP Chairman Manny Diaz will lead a news conference taking aim at DeSantis’ education record.

“While DeSantis is focusing on elevating his national profile, pandering to Fox News viewers, and stealing Trump donors in preparation for his presidential ambitions, Florida is ranked 43rd in education funding, 48th in average teacher salary, and faces a teacher shortage,” according to an FDP news release.

Diaz will be joined by Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins, Hillsborough County School Board member Karen Perez, and Democratic Public Education Caucus President Scott Hottenstein.

Economic struggles in DeSantis’ Florida will the the topic at a Saturday afternoon press event hosted by SEIU Florida and featuring Democratic gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, along with state Sen. Lauren Book and Democratic state Attorney General candidate Aramis Ayala.

“With just months left in the 2022 election season, the event comes at a critical time for working families who are struggling to pay their bills and provide for their families due to skyrocketing rent hikes and surging housing costs, rapidly increasing gas prices and stagnant wages,” according to an SEIU Florida statement.

“Many working Floridians are also struggling for access to paid sick time, vacation time and quality affordable health care. Florida’s hospitals and nursing homes are also facing critical staffing shortages and retention issues, jeopardizing the quality of care for seniors and families in Florida.”

Among the panels set for the weekend is one on reproductive rights Saturday morning with Book, state Sens. Loranne Ausley, Janet Cruz and Audrey Gibson. Joining them will be Senate candidates Raquel Pacheco (Senate District 36), Janelle Perez (Senate District 38) and Eunic Ortiz (Senate District 24).

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida presents a panel on, according to state Sen. Shevrin Jones, “how we bring the ‘kitchen table issues’ to the Black community,” later Saturday morning. On the panel are Ayala, Gibson, Jones, House Democratic Leader-designate Fentrice Driskell, 23rd Congressional District candidate Allen Ellison, state House District 69 candidate Ashley Gantt, with moderator and former state Rep. Sean Shaw.

The speaker for this year’s gala dinner is Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who notably has a second home in Florida.

“Florida is in dire need of a pro-choice, Democratic governor, and Governor Pritzker is proud to support the Florida Democratic Party in their efforts to flip the state blue,” a Pritzker campaign spokeswoman told Politico earlier this week.