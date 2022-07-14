Personnel note: Lee Constantine named Florida Association of Counties president

Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine has been named president of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC).

Constantine has served on the executive committee since 2019 and sat on several of the association’s policy and legislative committees, as well as its finance and audit committees.

Beyond FAC, Constantine has served as City Commissioner and Mayor of Altamonte Springs, a state Representative, a state Senator, and, since 2012, a Seminole County Commissioner. He has served his community in public office for more than 40 years.

The announcement came during a celebration dinner hosted during the FAC’s Annual Conference and Educational Exposition in Orange County.

“I am truly humbled to be chosen as president for an association that represents Floridians at the local, state and national level,” Constantine said in a news release. “Alongside my fellow commissioners, I vow to strengthen and protect home rule while amplifying the voice of our neighbors and neighborhoods.”

As FAC president, Constantine will direct the organization’s policy, advocacy and administrative functions.

“We’ve witnessed Commissioner Constantine’s dedication and enthusiasm to serving the local interests of Floridians over his many years of service,” FAC Executive Director Ginger Delegal said. “His experience serving the Association and the state of Florida will be an asset to ensure the representation of our members and communities.”

FAC also selected an executive committee. Joining Constantine are President-elect Bill Truex of Charlotte County, First Vice President Terry Burroughs of Okeechobee County, Second Vice President Michelle Coldiron of Monroe County, and Immediate Past President Ralph Thomas of Wakulla County.

Founded in 1929, the Florida Association of Counties represents the interests of Florida’s counties and emphasizes the importance of protecting home rule, the concept that communities and their local leaders should make the decisions that impact their community.

The association’s board of directors is made up of one County Commissioner from each of Florida’s 40 Senate districts. Also on the board are five executive officers, six County Commissioners appointed at-large and the past presidents of the FAC.

Constantine had been floated as a potential Republican candidate in the crowded field to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy in the 7th Congressional District, which now leans in Republicans’ favor under the new district lines. However, Constantine ended months of speculation in early June when he wrote an open letter turning down the opportunity.

“I am humbled and honored by the show of support in the polls and all the phone calls asking me to run, but after a great deal of prayer and soul-searching, I realize my greatest impact to the citizens in Seminole and even Volusia County would be to remain a Seminole County Commissioner and continue to fight for their quality of life and those principles I have championed throughout my career,” Constantine said in the letter.