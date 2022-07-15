July 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis kicks off first Moms for Liberty summit

Wes WolfeJuly 15, 20226min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Ashley Gantt again drubs HD 109 incumbent in fundraising, spending war

2022Headlines

Leadership Blue 2022 not the usual big Democratic shindig

HeadlinesSW Florida

Screwy plan for a new Florida city outrages its rural neighbors

289273228_324119549922061_177115955314434819_n
It’s four days of some of the biggest hitters in Florida Republican politics.

It’s four days of some of the biggest hitters in Florida Republican politics, kicked off by none other than Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Moms for Liberty “Joyful Warriors” National Summit had a welcome reception at the J.W. Marriott Tampa Water Street on Thursday evening, but the opening fireworks are reserved for the “Florida Leads” breakfast that starts at 9 a.m. today with a security check that begins much earlier.

“Listen as the Gladiator Governor shares his vision for Florida and the future of a free America,” according to the event description. “Strong on Liberty with no time for woke nonsense!” 

DeSantis will be joined by Reps. Erin Grall and Joe Harding, who will discuss potential Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation.

First Lady Casey DeSantis and mathematician James Lindsay will speak later at the “Education Not Indoctrination” lunch.

Casey DeSantis will discuss the inspiration for “moms on a mission,” while Lindsay, “takes us on a deep dive into the Marxification of education courtesy of Paulo Freire, Brazilian Marxist and Liberation Theologian. Freire remade literacy education according to his ideological programs and thereby ruined it. 

“Now, his work has been so influential on the ‘Critical Pedagogy’ (or, ‘Critical Education Theory’) movement that virtually all teachers are trained in his ideas and implement them in classrooms across the nation.” 

Breakout strategy sessions are scheduled between speakers, with titles like “A Look Behind the Education Curtain” and “Gender Identity in Our Schools.” The sessions are closed to reporters.

Tampa Bay’s Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and the Tampa Bay Coalition for Women’s Rights organized a protest and are set to march to the Marriott while DeSantis speaks. 

“Moms for Liberty is a fascist organization that organizes nationally for book banning,” PSL said in an Instagram post, “not teaching Black history in schools, not requiring vaccines or masks in schools, and any mention of LGBTQ people in schools.”

The prospect of various protests led to increased security at the venue. Of course, the Florida Democratic Party is having its Leadership Blue events at the same hotel, albeit in the Marriott’s facility literally on the other side of the street.

There’s no slowing down on Saturday as Sen. Rick Scott leads the “Keep Kids Safe: Secure Our Schools” panel at breakfast that centers on the response to the Parkland school shooting. The panel also includes State Board of Education member Ryan Petty, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler and the co-founders of Moms for Liberty, Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice.

Saturday’s lunch topic, “Hostages No More,” includes speeches by former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and state Attorney General Ashley Moody. The awards dinner, set for Saturday night, will have appearances from commentator Allie Beth Stuckey and activist Alveda King.

King will also speak at Sunday’s breakfast, where she’ll be joined by former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who will “discuss the four founding principles which are cornerstones of our country: faith, liberty, community, and life as well as pursue common sense solutions that challenge conventional groupthink.”

A livestream of the speakers is available on the Summit website.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousScrewy plan for a new Florida city outrages its rural neighbors

nextLeadership Blue 2022 not the usual big Democratic shindig

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories