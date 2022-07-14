Last Call for 7.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

A new report shows Florida seaports are ready to take advantage of a realignment in global trade routes.

The Seaport Mission Plan, Florida Ports: Open for Business, released by the Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development Council, analyzes the health and capabilities of Florida ports, as well as trends on the horizon.

The report comes as many West Coast ports face the prospect of strikes, lockouts or slowdowns due to still ongoing labor contract negotiations.

Florida’s ports have already seen a boost in business as shippers look for a more stable place to dock — overall, the total tonnage flowing in and out of the state’s 15 seaports increased by 118.4% year-over-year.

The report highlighted that JAXPORT recently welcomed its vessel in Sea Lead Shipping Pte Ltd’s new Asia East Coast container service. A new direct Asia service is also calling on Tampa Bay while MSC has launched its new Zephyr service from northern China and South Korea to the U.S. Gulf Coast, and it includes a direct call to Port Everglades.

Florida ports intend to continue raising their stature through infrastructure investments, with $4.5 billion in seaport capital improvements identified over the next five years.

The bulk of that money (75%) would be spent to improve the state’s Atlantic Coast ports. Broken down by industry, 30.8% would be spent on cruise terminals, 21.8% on cargo terminals, 19.8% on berth rehabilitation and repairs and 7.9% on site improvements.

“Florida’s continued investment in our seaports have made it a destination for companies from around the world frustrated with the logjams at Pacific coast ports,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news release. “We will continue to make the investments necessary to bolster our supply chain and improve our infrastructure to bring more business to Florida’s seaports.”

Quote of the Day

“Personally, I identify as a Cuban sandwich.”

— U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, poking at First Lady Jill Biden’s “breakfast taco” comment.

