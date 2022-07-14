‘Women get pregnant and not men’: Gov. DeSantis picks new anti-woke fight

Gov. Ron DeSantis is joining the chorus of conservatives criticizing the use of gender-neutral terms like “birthing people” when describing pregnancies.
The national debate on abortion spawned a secondary front in the culture war in recent weeks as some on the left ditched phrases like “pregnant mothers” in an effort to be more inclusive to transgender men and nonbinary people.
In outlining President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year more than a year ago, the administration swapped references to “mothers” with “birthing people,” drawing criticism. And last month, in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups used gender-neutral language when describing abortion, flaring the topic up again.
Speaking in Putnam County on Wednesday, Florida’s Republican Governor took the opportunity to opine on gender-neutral language when asked about implementing stricter anti-abortion laws.
“Some of the people in Washington, like, can we actually agree that women get pregnant and not men? Because they don’t seem to say that,” DeSantis said. “It’s just unbelievable, some of the stuff that you’re hearing about that.”
The Governor has made a point to combat “woke” culture. Last year, he signed legislation banning transgender women and girls from competing in women’s and girls’ sports. And in April, he signed what he called the “Stop WOKE Act” (HB 7) to prohibit lessons and training which tell students and employees that they’re inherently racist, sexist or oppressive because of their race, color, sex or national origin.
He also has derided “woke” corporations like Disney, which came out against Florida’s law restricting discussions about gender and sexual identity by teachers.
DeSantis in April signed a 15-week abortion ban (HB 5) into law, which Florida Republicans based on similar Mississippi legislation the U.S. Supreme Court upheld 6-3 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. But by a slimmer 5-4 margin, a majority of the Court also overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the possibility for Florida and other states to enact stricter laws.
However, Florida’s constitution directly outlines a right to privacy, which the Florida Supreme Court has previously ruled includes the right to abortion for up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Republicans and the DeSantis administration expect litigation over the 15-week law to make its way to the state Supreme Court, where they hope Justices will overturn the state right to abortions.
DeSantis called the 15-week abortion ban the “best pro-life legislation” Florida has seen in decades.
“Basically we’ve had, for many decades now, very radical state-level judicial decisions that really makes us closer to China and North Korea when it comes to being very radical with abortion policy, and so that’s not the appropriate thing for courts to be imposing on the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.
The DeSantis administration appealed a lower court’s decision that initially ruled the abortion ban unconstitutional. The Governor expects an appellate court to advance the case soon, and the next question is whether the Florida Supreme Court will take the case.
“I think that they probably will, because I think this is a really important thing for them to decide,” DeSantis said.
8 comments
Just a comment
July 14, 2022 at 4:21 pm
Lucky for international Waters. I am waiting for my ship to come in
Elliott Offen
July 14, 2022 at 6:02 pm
China and North Korea? DeSantis is the one rolling back rights and supported orange Hitler. Wft?
Joe Corsin
July 14, 2022 at 6:12 pm
Shoveling money to the rich, decades of low wage slavery, and no effective government intervention to prevent poverty and economic turmoil. The do nothing GOP has perpetuated this plutocracy through far right propaganda and obstruction…and they blame the Democrats for it all. These GOP hogs are lying crooks… should be executed. They’ve got their supporters so stoned on right wing propaganda that they don’t know their bung holes from their lips…all while they continue to grift them to a husk.
Tom
July 14, 2022 at 6:23 pm
Mental handicapped running wild in Dem, Dum Manchurian nation. The 3 above just flowing.
Is this a controversy? Are just, Elliott, and Joe able to be impregnated? As men.
Doesn’t FP and it’s staff have something else more serious to address?
Really ignorant topic.
People are eating dog food cause of Biden Harris. Get serious.
Lynda
July 14, 2022 at 6:56 pm
Source of “eating dog food caused by Biden Harris”??
I would like you to post names with pictures showing people eating dog food (other than frat boys) or a reputable research organization confirming your statement and confirming high food prices are caused by Biden Harris.
Not sure you have priced either dog or cat food recently. Very high prices world-wide because of complex reasons the uneducated rarely try to understand. Thus they don’t support actions trying to calm inflation; restricting corporate greed of energy companies as an example.
We have serious problems in the USA. All people who love this country are trying to help fix those problems. Others just stand by and throw insults. . .or violent threats.
Frankie M.
July 14, 2022 at 6:26 pm
Sounds like Ronnie is passing some tax cuts for businesses and we’re gonna pay for it. Don’t let the left hand distract you from what the right is doing.
Tom
July 14, 2022 at 6:45 pm
Frankie, yes you can get pregnant.
You are unique.
Moron, Legislature has to approve tax cuts.
Btw, you openly questioned reserves.
Now $21 billion in state account.
Lynda
July 14, 2022 at 6:40 pm
Re: DeSantis and reproductive health care for women including abortions.
The only “very radical” policy decisions proposed now come from the Pro-Fetus Anti-Women zealots who are overreaching in every state with a so-called Republican legislature. These zealots, including some very delusional women, are struck dumb with their power. Proposals of banning travel between a woman’s resident state and any other state in the country is beyond extreme or radical. It follows exactly the dictatorships of Russia and China which have such bans. DeSantis needs to be careful he is not considered an ally of the zealots whipped into frenzies of fetus love by lies.
DeSantis must walk a fine line as he knows the radical position of “no abortions anywhere even to save the lives of pregnant women” zealots is opposed by nearly 90% of USA voters nationally. So he can’t get away with his normal pandering to the extremes to move himself up in the 2024 polls.