Byron Donalds, Mike Waltz talk ‘failed’ VP as Kamala Harris visits Florida

Two Republican Congressmen fulminated about what they framed as the failures of Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday, as she prepared to visit Florida.

Reps. Byron Donalds and Mike Waltz denounced Harris’ performance in office, offering the official Republican National Committee clap back to the Harris two-stop Sunshine State tour.

Harris was slated to discuss reproductive rights in Orlando and visit with service members at Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base, but the Congressmen’s comments were more responsive to what they see as a dismal performance from the Joe Biden administration and its second-in-command.

Donalds said that Harris had not delivered as the “border czar” with Mexican border policy being an “abject failure” with “anemic security policies.”

“She’s been ineffective in her primary role of securing the nation,” Donalds said.

Waltz added his own opprobrium.

“She’s going to the Spec Ops command to receive a briefing. I find that quite ironic and sad. I wish they had done that and listened to them before the Afghan debacle,” said Waltz, a Green Beret who served as an advisor to former VP Dick Cheney.

“The intelligence community is briefing us on a regular basis that ISIS and Al Qaeda again intend to hit us,” Waltz said, describing a “human rights disaster” in the country invaded under George W. Bush’s administration.

Regarding Ukraine, Waltz wanted “accountability” and “oversight” for U.S. aid amid the continued Russian invasion.

“I support it,” Waltz cautioned. “But the way the administration is going about it, we’re in a black hole.”

The Congressmen’s condemnations bookended a day begun by a Harris denunciation from the RNC itself while the Vice President was en route to the state.

“Today, Kamala Harris gets to see a state succeeding by doing the opposite of everything she supports. Florida’s better off than California because Kamala Harris never brought her failed politics here,” asserted RNC Spokeswoman Julia Friedland.