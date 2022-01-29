Ron DeSantis vows to stamp out the ‘vicious ideology’ of ‘wokeness’

In a crystallization of his argument for re-election, Gov,. Ron DeSantis on Friday night went on the offensive against “wokeness,” a “vicious ideology” and a variant of what he called “cultural Marxism.”

“This wokeness is dangerous and we have to defeat it on all fronts,” DeSantis told the Common Sense Society during a speech Friday night.

DeSantis said the intent of the movement was to make conservatives “second-class citizens.”

“It is, wokeness, a form of cultural Marxism. The goal is to delegitimize the founding of this country. The principles that the founders relied on. Our institutions … our Constitution. To tear basically at the fabric of our society. To replace it with effectively left-wing ideology as the founding ethos of America,” DeSantis said.

“That would be a disaster.”

DeSantis suggested that priorities of Democrats, such as expanding the Supreme Court, abolishing the Electoral College, and “making D.C. a state so you get two radical Senators for life,” are not issues that “many Americans are talking about over their kitchen table.”

“That is an agenda of an ideological movement that wants to render the conservative half of the country second-class citizens. They are playing for keeps. This is a very vicious ideology. And it requires us to understand what’s right and true,” DeSantis said, before going on to recommend, as he has before, that activists show “backbone” and “courage” in resisting the left.

“When society is unmoored from the truth, those who speak the truth are going to earn the wrath of those who are defending the discredited regime,” DeSantis said, saying he has “earned the wrath of the woke left” and defeated them “time and time again.”

Florida has been the “vanguard,” DeSantis said, “not just in the United States but around the world.”

The Governor also invoked the recently deceased conservative philosopher Roger Scruton, in what is new material that didn’t find a home at in-state press conferences or on cable news hits yet.

Scruton, per DeSantis, warned of a “superstition that persists in the West, where somehow human nature can just be remade, and we can start anew again and just dismiss the accumulated wisdom of those who come before us.”

The Governor’s remarks were part of the right-of-center Common Sense Society‘s gala event Friday night at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach. The event included remarks from other conservative intellectuals, including Dr. Jordan B. Peterson and Common Sense Society Trustee Professor Niall Ferguson.

The group was originally founded in Hungary in 2009, and bills itself as “an international network that promotes liberty, prosperity, and beauty—aspirational ideas that are indispensable to human flourishing and happiness.”