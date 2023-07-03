Rick Scott backs Israeli strikes on ‘terrorist infrastructure’ in West Bank

Florida’s junior Senator is giving his seal of approval to Israel’s latest strikes against Palestinians.
“Israelis have the right to defend themselves from terrorists just as any other country does, and they are doing that right now in Jenin. Unlike the terrorist killers they are fighting, Israeli forces focus only on the perpetrators and accomplices of terror even as the terrorists directly attack Israeli civilians,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott tweeted.
The Senator was quote-tweeting an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) tweet trumpeting the military operation.
“Located in northern Samaria, Jenin is dominated by multiple terrorist organizations, using it as one of their main bases of operation. Sheltering convicted terrorists, manufacturing and distributing weapons, and orchestrating attacks on vulnerable civilian cities,” a female voiceover says in English.
The IDF frames the offensive as a response to a long-standing pattern of aggression.
“From the beginning of 2022, 56 shooting attacks have been carried out by terrorists from the Jenin camp,” the voiceover continues. “We will not stand by. The IDF is operating to remove the terrorist infrastructure embedded in the Jenin camp, returning it to a safe home for its inhabitants.”
The Associated Press reports that hundreds of IDF forces have been deployed in an offensive that Palestinian authorities say has caused eight deaths and wounded dozens of others.
Dont Say FLA
July 3, 2023 at 11:10 am
Did the Israel v Palestine “conflict” stem from right wing Israeli politicians convincing the populous that Palestinians were grooming Israeli children? …It’s just a question.
Earl Pitts American
July 3, 2023 at 11:49 am
Good mornting America,
Once again our great nation of Patriots is collectivally reminded that 98% of all Jewish American’s hate the great nation of Iseral and its citizens so much that they always vote against God’s Childern of Isreal by casting nothing but Democratic votes.
We still love you Jews in America and look upon you in sorrow as “The Lost Tribe of Isreal” we all hope and pray for God to one day put out the fire of jelously, envy, and hatred which infests American Jew’s hearts like a cancer. Hopefull that one fine day you all rejoin with God’s sacred and holy tribe of Isreal.
We pray for you every day that one day you will see the light and rejoin with your votes the Great and Holy Nation of Isreal. Until then you will remain the illogical and mysterious Lost Tribe of Isreal. Likely it is all in keeping with God’s will and God will call you American Jews back into Temple in God’s own time.
Thank you American Jews dispite your serious flaws, which are likely beyond your control, the Great Nation of America still loves you, we dont understand you, but we love you.
Earl Pitts American
*note to all my haters who I politely asked upon several ocassions for your assistance in understanding why American Jews always vote against Isreal. You would not help me. A few of my haters offered up some lame nonsencical leftist retoric.
But as you clearly see I did not even need your fake hater help and figgured it out on my own.
So haters thanks but no thanks. Read my wisdom above and learn a little understanding yourselves. Useless Haters.*
Silly Wabbit
July 3, 2023 at 12:32 pm
You kwazy.
JuliaChris
July 3, 2023 at 1:11 pm
