Rick Scott backs Israeli strikes on ‘terrorist infrastructure’ in West Bank

Florida’s junior Senator is giving his seal of approval to Israel’s latest strikes against Palestinians.

“Israelis have the right to defend themselves from terrorists just as any other country does, and they are doing that right now in Jenin. Unlike the terrorist killers they are fighting, Israeli forces focus only on the perpetrators and accomplices of terror even as the terrorists directly attack Israeli civilians,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott tweeted.

The Senator was quote-tweeting an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) tweet trumpeting the military operation.

“Located in northern Samaria, Jenin is dominated by multiple terrorist organizations, using it as one of their main bases of operation. Sheltering convicted terrorists, manufacturing and distributing weapons, and orchestrating attacks on vulnerable civilian cities,” a female voiceover says in English.

The IDF frames the offensive as a response to a long-standing pattern of aggression.

“From the beginning of 2022, 56 shooting attacks have been carried out by terrorists from the Jenin camp,” the voiceover continues. “We will not stand by. The IDF is operating to remove the terrorist infrastructure embedded in the Jenin camp, returning it to a safe home for its inhabitants.”

The Associated Press reports that hundreds of IDF forces have been deployed in an offensive that Palestinian authorities say has caused eight deaths and wounded dozens of others.