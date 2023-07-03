Donald Trump PAC takes victory lap after South Carolina rally

The political operation of Donald Trump is celebrating a successful South Carolina rally.

The Make America Great Again PAC claims last weekend was a “great weekend for Team MAGA,” extolling its early Independence Day event in Pickens.

“At least a whopping 50,000 people turned out, according to the local Police Chief. Newsweek noted that the rally crowd was ‘more than 10 times larger than the South Carolina city where it was held,'” writes Taylor Budowich. “No other candidate can match that sort of enthusiasm because no other candidate has delivered for the American people as much as Donald Trump has.”

The poor weather didn’t stop supporters, Budowich adds. “The tens of thousands of patriots that turned out in Pickens, South Carolina did it on a day with temperatures over 90 degrees.”

The weather was hot, and so was the rhetoric criticizing opponents, with special attention for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his poll numbers with “farmers.”

“He’s actually getting absolutely destroyed. He is getting destroyed. He’s so low in Iowa,” Trump said, contending DeSantis “opposed (Trump’s) China tariffs and he opposed helping our farmers.”

“And he’s doing horribly, by the way, in Nebraska and Iowa,” Trump added.

Trump also reiterated claims that DeSantis “voted to gut Medicare and Social Security and voted three times to raise the retirement age to 70.”

During the rally, Trump discussed favorable polling, including an in-state National Public Affairs poll.

“We’re leading by many, many points. So many points they didn’t even want to put out a number,” Trump said, though the pollster did put out a number.

Trump takes 41% support among the 809 likely Presidential Primary voters surveyed, while DeSantis is at 18%. Home state candidates Nikki Haley and Tim Scott are both in double digits, with 12% and 10% support, respectively. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s 5% is good for fifth place.

This poll tracks with the Race to the White House average for the state, which also shows Trump leading DeSantis, 41% to 18%.