May 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis doubles down on defense of ‘good Samaritan’ subway vigilante

A.G. GancarskiMay 16, 20233min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rips Donald Trump dodge on abortion question

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Paul Renner, Kathleen Passidomo endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis for President

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Single-digit GOP Primary support for Ron DeSantis in New York poll

DeSantis Law Enforcement
'Vets look out for other vets.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his defense of a “good Samaritan” who choked out an erratic subway performer in New York City.

“Vets look out for other vets,” DeSantis said in his latest defense of Daniel Penny.

“What we can’t have in our society is inmates running the asylum,” DeSantis added. “And what you saw on the subway was, you saw a guy that was very dangerous. He was putting people in harm’s way. He was boasting that he may do harm.”

Penny choked out Jordan Neely on a New York City subway May 1. He faces a manslaughter charge after killing Neely in the wake of threats to passengers. Many have defended Penny for initially subduing Neely, but plenty have criticized Penny for keeping him in a chokehold for several minutes, after he no longer posed a threat.

On Tuesday, DeSantis redoubled his claim, first made over the weekend, that Penny took the man’s life only because he was trying to keep others safe.

“And I think to be able to step in as a good Samaritan and protect people, I think that that’s something that was the right thing to do, and I don’t think he should be prosecuted. I think you have a prosecutor there that sides with the criminal element over law abiding citizens. And when people have the temerity to fight back against the criminal element, he goes after them,” DeSantis said.

The Governor was an early booster of Penny’s legal defense fund on GiveSendGo, which is now approaching $2.5 million. The right-wing alternative to GoFundMe is billed as the “#1 Christian fundraising site.”

“And so hopefully with him raising all this money, he’s going to be able to beat this case,” DeSantis said. “I hope the charges are dropped. But if they’re not, I think he’s going to be able to win in the end.”

The Governor spotlighted Penny’s case on Twitter Friday, urging followers to “show this Marine … America’s got his back.” Despite taking criticism from many for purportedly perverting the parable of the good Samaritan, Florida’s Governor is standing his ground.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis rips Donald Trump dodge on abortion question

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories