May 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Reggie Gaffney Jr. holds off challenge in Jax City Council District 8
For Reggie Gaffney Jr., it's a waiting game.

Wes WolfeMay 16, 20232min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

School Board gives standing to any Nassau County resident to challenge classroom materials

NE Florida

State Reef Fish Survey expanding in search of better data

NE Florida

Fernandina Beach rebuffs attempt to curtail annual Pride festivities

Gaffney jr.
Gaffney had several high-profile endorsements.

In an all-Democratic affair in Jacksonville’s District 8, Area Agency on Aging for North Florida COO Tameka Gaines Holly led on dollars raised and dollars spent, but she didn’t bring in more votes than Councilmember Reggie Gaffney Jr., who was able to hold onto a seat, 52%-48%, for which he won a special election in 2022. 

Gaffney almost ran the table in winning precincts, winning eight and only dropping Precinct No. 803 by 160 votes.

Ahead of the election, Gaffney secured endorsements from the local Fraternal Order of Police, fellow Councilmembers Ju’Coby Pittman and Brenda Priestly Jackson, state Rep. Kim Daniels and former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown.

Holly brought more than $110,000 into her campaign and spent more than $89,000 of it, while Gaffney raised around $87,000 and spent nearly all of it according to the latest reports. 

She drew on endorsements from a number of local pastors, JAXBIZ, the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors, and the North Florida Central Labor Council of the AFL-CIO, among others.

In March, Holly received the most votes in a crowded four-person field of Gaffney alternatives. Gaffney led all candidates with 34%, with Holly coming in at 32%. Republican Charles “Scooter” Barr received 27%, with Democrat Solomon Olopade at 5% and Libertarian Ronald Tracy Robinson Jr. at 1%.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDisney seeks to dismiss lawsuit filed by DeSantis-appointed tourism board

nextMike Gay underspends, outmaneuvers Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council District 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories