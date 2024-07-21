July 21, 2024
Bill and Hillary Clinton honor Joe Biden, throw support behind Kamala Harris
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and her husband former President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Hillary Clinton,Bill Clinton
Clintons level criticism of Donald Trump as they offer kudos for Joe Biden, endorse Kamala Harris.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton offered a joint statement in support of President Joe Biden’s decision to end his campaign for re-election.

Biden made the announcement on social media. He also called for the Democratic Party to formally approve Vice President Kamala Harris as the official nominee for President at next month’s Democratic Convention in Chicago.

The Clintons heaped praise upon Biden for his decades of public service as a U.S. Senator and Vice President during the eight-year administration under Barack Obama.

“We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished time and time again, with his North Star always being what’s best for the country,” the joint statement from the Democratic power couple said.

Biden made his announcement to end his campaign for re-election after Democratic lawmakers increased calls for Bien leave the race. Biden wants Democratic delegates to throw their support behind Harris.

The Clintons agree.

“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support here,” the Clintons said.

The couple also criticized Republican Party Presidential nominee Donald Trump, who defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, and said his election would bring a bad turn for the United States.

“We lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one.” the joint statement said.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

