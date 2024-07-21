Kathy Castor praises Joe Biden for ‘true leadership, backs Kamala Harris for President

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, who represents Florida’s 14th Congressional District, is praising President Joe Biden for his decision Sunday to suspend his presidential campaign amid growing calls for him to step aside in favor of another candidate.

Castor, one of the highest-ranking Democrats in the state, also came out in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee to take on former President Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden is once again showing true leadership by putting the country above all else. He has led one of the most historic presidencies of my lifetime: recovering from the pandemic, massive job growth, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, investing in infrastructure, increasing gun safety, caring for our veterans, and passing the most sweeping investments in our clean energy future,” Castor said in a prepared statement responding to Biden’s announcement, adding that it’s time “to pass the torch.”

Castor is joining a growing coalition of Democrats backing Harris as Biden’s successor.

“There is a lot at stake in this election and I have full confidence in Vice President Harris. She is a fighter who stands up for reproductive freedoms, civil rights, lowering costs for families and lifting up all Americans. I look forward to working for her election and defeating Donald Trump,” Castor said.

In his announcement, Biden didn’t directly address the waves of calls in recent days and weeks for him to step down from the race, but in a letter to the American people said he made the decision “in the best interest of my party and the country.” He said he would “focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In a separate post, Biden praised his “very first decision” as the Democratic nominee for President four years ago, which “was to pick Kamala Harris” as his running mate.

“And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden wrote, adding his “full support and endorsement” for his No. 2 “to be the nominee of our party this year.”

“Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he posted.

Trump also responded to Biden’s withdrawal from the race, attacking the current President who defeated him just four years ago as “the single worst President by far in the history of our country.”

Earlier this year, presidential historians actually bestowed Trump with the dreaded superlative.