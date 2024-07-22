July 22, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Abortion rights supporters hit with ‘significant setback’ on ballot wording debate

Gabrielle RussonJuly 22, 20244min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Lincoln Project out with first ad supporting ‘warrior’ Kamala Harris for President

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Paul Renner lauds Fabián Basabe as ‘strong defender’ of Israel, Jewish people in re-election endorsement

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Fentrice Driskell sees meaning for all Black women if Kamala Harris becomes Democratic nominee

abortion (Large)
The financial impact statement for Amendment 4 has sparked debate and controversy.

The abortion rights initiative campaign lost its legal fight to appeal the “financial impact statement” that a state panel approved to go on the ballot under the Amendment 4 proposal this Fall.

“The First District Court of Appeal delivered a blow to democracy by refusing to decide whether courts can review the validity of financial impact statements,” the Yes on 4 campaign said in a press release. “This is a significant setback for Florida voters who deserve transparent, accurate, and lawful information before casting their ballots this November.”

A state panel with economists turned into political fireworks with a representative from Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Heritage Foundation staffer pushing for a revised 150-word impact statement to be added to the ballot.

The group reached a 3-1 consensus last week with a 150-word statement that read, “The proposed amendment would result in significantly more abortions and fewer live births per year in Florida. The increase in abortions could be even greater if the amendment invalidates laws requiring parental consent before minors undergo abortions and those ensuring only licensed physicians perform abortions.”

The statement also warns about uncertainty over the state being required to fund abortions with public money which could cost Florida in litigation costs.

The Amendment 4 campaign argued the Financial Impact Estimating Conference, which was supposed to determine Amendment 4’s impact on the state budget, was now political and playing dirty tricks to convince voters not to support it.

“This move throws a wrench in the democratic process and keeps voters from getting the straight facts they need. Allowing this dodgy financial impact statement to stand only erodes trust in our electoral system,” said Lauren Brenzel, Yes on 4’s Campaign Director.

Meanwhile, the Vote No on Florida opposition campaign backed the new financial impact statement. The group previously said the financial impact statement is “clear and accurately reflects the potential consequences of Amendment 4, including the risk of endless legal battles.”

Currently, Florida bans abortions after six weeks.

Amendment 4 seeks to protect abortion rights in the state constitution and requires at least 60% of the vote to pass.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTop Kamala Harris fundraisers says ticket change supercharged enthusiasm — and could change Florida's state of play

nextFentrice Driskell sees meaning for all Black women if Kamala Harris becomes Democratic nominee

One comment

  • ScienceBLVR

    July 22, 2024 at 8:17 pm

    The only risk of endless legal battles are from Jesus warriors like this group and our feckless AG who does nothing but file losing politically based lawsuits there’s no hope of winning. I love to see the cost of all the lawsuits Moodys filed on our behalf. Bet it’d be enough to provide free birth control for all as well as the morning after pills.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories