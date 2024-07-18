Tallahassee appellate court rejects request to temporarily step aside in abortion fight

An appeals court on Wednesday denied a motion to temporarily step aside from a legal tussle involving the state’s abortion amendment and its fiscal impact on the state.

In rejecting the emergency motion, the appellate court directed the proponents and opponents of Amendment 4 to file arguments by noon on Friday on why the appeal should not be dismissed as moot.

The motion, if granted, would have allowed Circuit Court Judge John C. Cooper to rule immediately on the legality of a newly revised Financial Impact Statement that was published earlier this week. In a 3-1 vote, a panel of state officials — including some brought in specifically for the initiative — signed off on the revised language.

The financial impact statement is meant to explain to voters the budgetary impacts of proposed initiatives, but the one accompanying the abortion amendment guaranteeing access to abortion has created lawsuits and controversy.

Floridians Protecting Freedom sued because the first statement was drawn up late last year and still referred to a 15-week ban on abortion that is no longer in effect. The group won at the circuit court level, but the state appealed.

The group backing the amendment filed the motion arguing that the latest statement has legal defects.

“Although this redrafted Statement removes the outdated and confusing language that plagued the original Statement, it does little to cure any of the other legal defects the circuit court identified,” attorneys for the group wrote in their emergency motion.

Vote No on 4 Florida called the motion ironic in a statement issued late Wednesday night.

“The same group that sued Florida demanding a new financial impact statement is now complaining again simply because they don’t like that voters will now read the truth about Amendment 4 on the ballot — they didn’t have to draft a vague and definition-less Amendment 4 to mislead Floridians, but they did. In fact, the ACLU testified 4 times during the conference and refused to answer an important question — How many Florida laws their amendment would invalidate? They’re upset because their attempt to trick Florida voters has been exposed. The new FIS statement is clear and accurately reflects the potential consequences of Amendment 4, including the risk of endless legal battles, but more importantly, the potential for tax-payer-funded abortions up to the point of birth. The truth is, Amendment 4 would make abortion the only procedure for minors not requiring parental consent to have an abortion, give any so-called “health care provider,” even abortion clinic employees who are not doctors – the ability to approve late-term abortions for undefined health concerns.” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday spoke to the Florida GOP delegation in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention. He called the amendment that enshrines abortion rights up to the point of viability something that would eliminate all “pro-life protections” in Florida law. Florida recently put in place a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“That is wrong, that is something that we have to defeat,” DeSantis said. “We have to win. And once people know what that is I think that we will be able to do it. But it’s going to take a lot of work.”

This week, Amendment 4 advocates decried what they saw as political tricks when the state panel revised a 150-word “financial impact statement” that will be printed under the ballot question.