July 18, 2024
Brian Mast at RNC: Joe Biden doesn’t deserve soldiers’ salute
Screenshot via YouTube.

Jacob OglesJuly 17, 20243min7

Brian Mast RNC
'They would rather lose a war than use the wrong pronouns, and we've had enough.'

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast said he was proud to serve America in the military. But he said President Joe Biden doesn’t deserve his respect after a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Nearly 2,500 of my brothers and sisters gave their lives in that war,” the Army veteran said. “Joe Biden disgraced their sacrifice and the sacrifice of all Afghanistan veterans. Kamala Harris stood with him when he did. Neither deserves to be saluted as Commander in Chief or to sit in the Oval Office.”

The Stuart Republican was the first prime time speaker Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention. He walked on stage in a pair of prosthetic legs, the result of a war injury during his time in uniform.

Mast lost his legs in Afghanistan in 2010 when the Fort Stewart Explosive Ordinance Disposal technician diffused a bomb in Kandahar.

The Congressman said the military was stronger when Republican Donald Trump served in the White House, and will regain that strength if voters return Trump there in the fall.

“I lost two legs and a finger in the war in Afghanistan, but nothing could stop me from standing alongside Donald Trump and fighting for America,” Mast said. “Every one of you American service members and every veteran knows the dangers when we join the armed forces, but we risk our lives because we believe in America. As President Donald Trump rebuilt our military to turn our enemies, and he made America strong again.

“I’m not here to sugarcoat it. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have once again weakened our armed forces, and through inflation, slashed the size of our military budget, just like they slashed the family budget.”

He also slammed the Biden administration over what he described as diversity and extremism training in military camps, something he said distracts from the military mission.

“They would rather lose a war than use the wrong pronouns, and we’ve had enough,” Mast said.

“Donald Trump knows that our military needs warriors and not woke weaklings lecturing our warriors.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

7 comments

  • My Take

    July 17, 2024 at 8:44 pm

    But “Bonespurs” “they’re [dead servicemen] suckers and losers” does.

    Reply

    • Paul Passarelli

      July 17, 2024 at 8:52 pm

      Just keep repeating the debunked out of-context diatribe. Eventually the stupidest morons may even believe your shit.

      Reply

    • Not Woke

      July 17, 2024 at 9:47 pm

      Fine call Trump a draft dodger. Biden did the same.

      Reply

  • Michael K

    July 17, 2024 at 9:16 pm

    That’s disgusting. The President – no matter who is in office – is the Commander in Chief. I’m sick and tired of hard line right wingers thinking only they are patriots and true Americans. I thought the party was preaching unity. That lasted 3 seconds.

    Let’s not forget it was Trump who wanted and set the stage for the exit from Afghanistan. It was Republicans who put us there for the failed 911 wars that drove up the deficit and cost lives. Trump was a coward – and refused to act. Biden had the courage to keep his promise to pull American troops. Which he did. And it was not easy.

    Like it or not, the President is the Commander in Chief. Even if he happens to be a twice impeached convicted felon who disparages Gold Star Families and calls war heroes like John McCain losers.

    Reply

    • Not Woke

      July 17, 2024 at 9:49 pm

      Truly one of the most incompetent CIC’s in a lifetime. I feel bad for the people in the military that had to serve under him. His execution of the Afghanistan withdrawal was the fall of Saigon 2. Such a piss poor job and not one single person was fired over that debacle.

      Reply

  • My Take

    July 17, 2024 at 11:09 pm

    Trump verbally spit in the graves of our dead servicemen.
    An unthinkable disgrace.

    Reply

  • My Take

    July 17, 2024 at 11:11 pm

    “I prefer presidents who don’t get their ear shot up.”

    Reply

Categories