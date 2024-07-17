Last Call for 7.17.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Vice President Kamala Harris says U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance will be a “rubber stamp” for Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda.

“Trump looked for someone he knew would be a rubber stamp for his extreme agenda. Make no mistake: J.D. Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country,” she said in a video released by Biden-Harris 2024.

“And unlike Mike Pence, Vance said he would have carried out Trump’s plan to overturn the 2020 election.”

The video release was timed to preempt Vance’s formal acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention this evening.

Harris also hammered the Ohio Republican on abortion rights, highlighting his support for a national abortion ban and his votes against legislation protecting in vitro fertilization.

The VP also invoked the specter of “Project 2025,” a conservative policy blueprint drawn up in part by former Trump aides and allies. The former President, for his part, has tried to distance himself from portions of the plan.

Harris said that if Vance is elected to the vice presidency, “he will help implement the extreme Project 2025 plan for a second Trump term, which would target critical programs like Head Start and Medicare.”

“But we are not going to let that happen,” she concludes.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“It gives you a limitless constitutional right to possess and smoke. I think it’s up to like, what, 40 joints … More than that, 80 joints. Something like that.”

– Gov. Ron DeSantis, describing the recreational pot amendment during a breakfast meeting at the Republican National Convention.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

According to DeSantis, Amendment 3 will allow people to carry around 80 joints or more. We need a Reefer to understand his math.

The Governor, meanwhile, will not be enjoying any of Chicago’s vibrant cocktails – they’re a little too left for his taste.

President Joe Biden’s dream of serving on a mosquito control board has been dashed, but you can cheer him up with a Mosquito, a refreshing mojito-inspired drink.

Tune In

In what might have been Lionel Messi’s return to MLS action, Inter Miami hosts Toronto FC without the Argentine legend as Major League Soccer returns following the break for Copa America (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+).

While Messi could have returned to the Miami lineup, an ankle injury in Argentina’s Copa America Final will likely leave the 37-year-old on the sidelines. Messi said he was fine after the final concluded but will likely miss at least two matches for Inter.

Miami does not lack other options. Luis Suarez has scored as many goals as Messi this season (12), albeit in four more games. Messi leads the team in assists and ranks second in the league with 13, so veteran midfielder Julian Gressel (10 assists) and defender Jordi Alba (7) will be asked to pick up the slack.

Miami (14W-4L-5D) sits a point behind FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto (8W-13L-3D) is fighting for a playoff spot. With 27 points, Toronto would have to win their way into the playoffs via a play-in round if the season ended today. Toronto has been paced by Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi, who leads the team with eight goals and six assists.

