Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 7.18.24

Breaking late Wednesday – “Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19” via Adam Cancryn of POLITICO – Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said. The President was in Nevada and is returning to Delaware to isolate, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. He has already received a dose of Paxlovid. As he boarded a flight out of Nevada, Biden gave reporters a thumbs-up and said he was feeling “good.” “I feel good,” he reiterated. Biden was not wearing a mask at the time.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has announced its second wave of state legislative endorsements for the 2024 Election cycle.

The new list includes 19 non-incumbent candidates running for open seats in the state House. The primarily Republican list includes Nick Primrose in HD 18, Sam Greco in HD 19, J.J. Grow in HD 23, and Ed Montanari in HD 60, among others. View the full list here.

“While Florida continues its growth and economic momentum, we need strong leadership committed to championing the policies necessary to further Florida’s global competitiveness, job creation, and a vibrant quality of life,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

“The Florida Chamber has put forth a strategic plan to make Florida a top 10 global economy by 2030, as well as create 1.4 million new jobs, and we trust that these candidates will keep us on a pathway to get there.”

The new batch of endorsements comes after the Chamber gave an OK to a slate of incumbent lawmakers running for re-election or a seat in the other chamber – that list included 67 House and 13 Senate seats.

The Chamber said endorsed candidates underwent thorough vetting via the Florida Chamber Political Institute’s Candidate Interview process. This process saw more than 80 business organizations come together to interview 100-plus state legislative candidates over six weeks.

Madhu Beriwal, founder and Chair of global emergency management consulting firm IEM International, has been appointed to the Bipartisan Policy Center Board of Directors.

Bringing together leaders from across the aisle, the BPC convenes influential industry experts to drive bipartisan solutions for positive change.

“I am deeply honored to join the Bipartisan Policy Center Board of Directors,” Beriwal said. “This distinguished role allows me to collaborate with peers in our shared mission to create meaningful, bipartisan solutions that address pressing national needs. I am committed to fostering dialogue and am excited to contribute to BPC’s impactful work in driving progress and fostering improvement.”

Beriwal’s new role at the BPC “aligns perfectly with the company’s mission to innovate and lead with integrity in all our endeavors,” IEM said in a news release.

IEM is a long-standing partner of the BPC, lending its expertise to the Center’s dialogue on artificial intelligence and disaster recovery reform. The company was excited about the opportunity to advance the BPC’s mission of crafting bipartisan solutions.

BPC President and CEO Margaret Spellings said of the new Board appointments, “I am delighted to welcome these distinguished leaders to our Board of Directors. Together, these new Board members embody the spirit of bipartisanship and bring a level of expertise that will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to drive impactful policy solutions. We look forward to their contributions and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

–@JoeBiden: I’m sick …

–@Joe Biden: … of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here.

–@JaredEMoskowitz: I agree with sending a subpoena to USSS director (Kimberly) Cheatle. A former President was almost assassinated. She must attend the Oversight hearing on Monday so we can get to the bottom of the security failures that day.

–@NateMonroeTU: Major speeches like this were once, not so long ago, taken seriously as pieces of writing. I don’t even mean to pick on this JD Vance thing specifically, which is not good, but I so often think these speeches (yes, on both sides) are wooden and unimaginative.

–@jacobsoboroff: “Mass deportation now” signs have been out on the floor at the RNC tonight.

–@ChrisCillizza: This is about the worst time for Joe Biden to get sick

–@fineout: Boom … Fla @AGAshleyMoody brokers deal for ACC to give “secret media contracts” tied to FSU dispute. “The conference refused to provide media contracts that detail the impact to FSU if it departs the conference, but now they are rightfully handing over these public records.”

– TOP STORY –

“JD Vance accepts the nomination for Vice President” via The Associated Press – As he introduces himself to the nation as Donald Trump’s running mate, Vance used his address to the Republican National Convention to share the story of his hardscrabble upbringing and make the case that his party best understands the challenges facing struggling Americans.

With a kiss to his wife, Usha Vance, Vance walked onto the stage. Bowing his head and waving to the crowd, the 39-year-old Ohio Senator, elected just 20 months ago, proclaimed, “Wow, wow!” as the crowd briefly chanted, “JD, JD.”

“My name is JD Vance, from the great state of Ohio,” he said.

To the chants of OH-IO, he said, “We gotta chill with the Ohio; we have to win Michigan too.”

Vance’s autobiographical speech is supposed to introduce the 39-year-old first-term Senator to the nation. Still, he seemed to have little choice but to address Saturday’s assassination attempt on his running mate.

“For the last eight years, President Trump has given everything he has to fight for his country. He didn’t need politics, but the country needed him,” Vance said. “They said he was a tyrant. They said he had to be stopped at all costs. But what did he call for? He called for national unity.”

Vance drew upon his bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” to talk about growing up in a faded Ohio town. He credited his success to his grandmother, whom he calls “Mamaw.”

The crowd inside the convention hall welcomed Vance warmly, but they were somewhat quiet during his remarks – at least compared to other more fiery speakers earlier in the night.

The muted reception reminded us that Vance is still unknown, even among Republicans. He was not the most talented orator among the list of Veep finalists. According to the teleprompters in the room, perhaps that’s why Vance has closely followed the script for much of his speech.

It’s also worth noting that the speech is more focused on Vance’s biography than the red-meat conservative issues that most excite Republican activists.

Vance describes the American Dream as being a “good husband and a good dad.”

“I want to give my kids what I didn’t have growing up. That’s the accomplishment I am proudest of.”

The VP nominee then went on to talk directly to the camera to his three young kids, who were watching from a nearby hotel. “Kids, if you’re watching, daddy loves you very much but get your butts in bed. It’s 10 o’clock.”

– RNC –

“MAGA energy takes over the RNC: Republicans are riled up over Donald Trump’s shooting” via Amanda Marcotte of Salon – Trump’s biggest skill – perhaps his only real skill – is mugging for a camera. His first instinct, upon being nicked by a would-be assassin’s bullet, was not to run for safety and certainly not to worry about those in the audience who were seriously injured or killed. No, it was to maximize the photo op, raising his fist in a reality TV-style imitation of “defiance” as blood streaked through his makeup. The pictures sent a shock wave of fear and dread through the coalition of democracy defenders. Trump is already the cult leader of an increasingly fascist movement. The concern is that the attempt on his life will propel him to new levels of messianic power over his slavish followers. Trump is leaning into this with all the subtlety of a pro wrestler. In a video that leaked Tuesday, Trump is heard on speakerphone talking to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his injury, which he described as like being bitten by “the world’s largest mosquito.” But when Trump showed up at the RNC on Monday night, he was sporting a comically oversized bandage on his ear. The crowd responded by chanting, “Fight, fight, fight!”

“A new kind of Republican Party is forming at the RNC” via Adam Wren, Olivia Beavers, and Megan Messerly of POLITICO – A new kind of Republican Party is revealing itself at its national convention. All the markers of a MAGA jamboree are on display, from hulking Trump iconography inside the convention hall to rhinestone Trump cowboy hats and red Trump-Vance placards. But look closer and the party is changing – increasingly embracing economic populism at home and isolationism abroad, shifting its decadeslong position on abortion and not only leery of, but hostile to, certain business interests. Vance has said that the GOP is in a “late Republican period,” and the party needs to “get pretty wild, and pretty far out there.”

“Brian Kemp warns GOP against being ‘overconfident’ about Trump” via Alex Keeny of POLITICO – Republicans seeking a cold shower in Milwaukee can skip their leaky bathtubs at the Holiday Inn and listen to Georgia Gov. Kemp instead. The swing state conservative with a famously complicated relationship with Trump is giving some advice that Trump may not want to hear. “I do not think Republicans need to be getting overconfident right now,” Kemp warned about the belief among many at the RNC that Trump is on course for an easy win in November.

“At RNC, Republicans have a strategy against the President: ‘Let Biden be himself’” via David Lightman and Danielle Battaglia of the Miami Herald – There’s nothing but euphoria at the RNC this week among participants, and a big reason is that party loyalists think Biden will be easy to beat. Some say it’s because his policies have been ruinous, a theme speakers hammer away at relentlessly each night of this convention. The other reason, spoken more in conversations and smaller gatherings, is that they see Biden as aged and confused. There are warnings, though, that Biden could be tougher than people think. “The election ain’t over till it’s over, and we’re a long way from being over,” Robert Cahaly, a Republican pollster, told South Carolina delegates at a breakfast meeting this week. “Our activists are fine, but donors are sitting back thinking this is over,” he warned.

–“Biden-Harris campaign responds to RNC message to ‘Make America Safe Again’” via ABC News

“‘Unstoppable’: Matt Gaetz vows to be Trump’s ‘strongest ally in Congress’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – One of Trump’s staunchest congressional allies made an emphatic case for Trump’s election in Milwaukee at the RNC while mocking in his inimitable way the sitting President and his administration. Opening his remarks, Rep. Gaetz contended that Trump was “unstoppable.” “Elect him President again, and America will be unstoppable, too,” the Panama City Beach Republican said. “Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s been out, Democrats have been hiding the real Biden for years. We saw people in the witness protection program more often than we saw unscripted Biden.” Gaetz said that America is “sicker, lonelier, and poorer” under the current administration before referring to convicted former Sen. Bob Menendez.

“Brian Mast at RNC: Biden doesn’t deserve soldiers’ salute” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – U.S. Rep. Mast said he was proud to serve America in the military. But he said Biden doesn’t deserve his respect after a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Nearly 2,500 of my brothers and sisters gave their lives in that war,” the Army veteran said. “Joe Biden disgraced their sacrifice and the sacrifice of all Afghanistan veterans. Kamala Harris stood with him when he did. Neither deserves to be saluted as Commander in Chief or to sit in the Oval Office.” The Stuart Republican was the first prime-time speaker Wednesday night at the RNC. He walked on stage with a pair of prosthetic legs, resulting from a war injury during his time in uniform. Mast lost his legs in Afghanistan in 2010 when the Fort Stewart Explosive Ordinance Disposal technician diffused a bomb in Kandahar.

“Amid Defense Secretary chatter, Michael Waltz says world is ‘falling apart’ without Trump in charge” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – “I have never in my lifetime seen the world falling apart like it is under Joe Biden,” Waltz said. That stands in stark contrast to the state of affairs under Trump. “We had a president who defeated ISIS, broke Iran, stood with Israel, always stood with our allies, made China pay. You didn’t see any spy balloons under President Trump, did you?” During a prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention, Waltz seemed during his eight minutes on stage to be applying for Trump’s next Secretary of Defense. Indeed, he had a perfect forum to do so.

“Anna Paulina Luna slams ‘hawks and global elites’ engaging in wars against U.S. interests” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Days after an attempt on Trump’s life, U.S. Rep. Luna said the Republican nominee knows the cost of service. “President Trump knows what it means to put your life on the line,” the St. Petersburg Republican said. “Our service members and their families make immense sacrifices, and they deserve a President who respects that sacrifice and who would lay down his own life in defense of this great nation.” Luna, at the Republican National Convention. There, she recounted the sacrifices her own family made through military service

“Man arrested near Republican National Convention had AK-47 pistol, ‘Scream’ mask and security uniform” via Susan Baek of NBC News – New details have emerged regarding the man with a gun arrested Monday near the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. A criminal complaint filed in the Milwaukee County Circuit Court alleged that Donnell Tinsley, 21, was carrying a concealed AK-47 pistol without a permit, a “Scream” movie mask and an assortment of other items. A Homeland Security Investigations special agent, who was patrolling the RNC exterior Monday morning, noticed Tinsley walking about two blocks outside the vehicle screening perimeter of the RNC convention. He was wearing a ski mask and black gloves and carrying a large backpack that appeared heavy, police said.

“She used to speak for Trump. Now she’s talking about herself.” via Kelly Garrity of POLITICO – Sarah Huckabee Sanders took the stage – and the spotlight – tonight. After briefly praising Trump (”Not even an assassin’s bullet could stop him”), Huckabee Sanders trained the conversation on herself. In one notable anecdote, Trump’s former White House press secretary recalled an incident where her son, Huck, dodged a hug from the then-President and ran into her arms instead. “For my 4-year-old son, the most powerful man in the world had nothing on his mom,” she said. Huckabee Sanders also used her prime time speaking slot to rehash old grievances, railing against “the left” for what she described as “relentless attacks” – from insults at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner to getting booted from a restaurant to criticism from cable news hosts.

“The subtle message hidden in Nikki Haley’s ‘strong endorsement’ of Trump” via Lisa Kashinsky, Natalie Allison, Meredith McGraw of POLITICO – Haley used a prime-time address at the RNC to deliver a “strong endorsement” of Trump and encourage his lingering skeptics to cast their ballots for him in November, putting on a show of party unity. “President Trump asked me to speak at this convention in the name of unity. It was a gracious invitation, and I was happy to accept,” Haley said Tuesday night.

“RNC attendees sport ear bandages in solidarity with Trump” via Brett Samuels of The Hill – Some delegates attending this week’s Republican National Convention have started up a new fashion trend: an ear bandage mimicking the one Trump is wearing after he was hit by a bullet over the weekend. Joe Neglia, a delegate from Arizona, told CBS News it represented “the newest fashion trend.” “Everybody in the world is going to be wearing these pretty soon,” he said, explaining that he’d folded up a piece of paper on the bus ride to the arena. Stacey Goodman, another Arizona delegate wearing a piece of paper over her ear, said the accessory was “done in solidarity with my President, Trump, not the current thing that’s in the administration.”

“Trump has given no official info about his medical care for days since an assassination attempt” via Jill Colvin and Nicholas Riccari of The Associated Press – Four days after a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump, the public is still in the dark over the extent of his injuries, what treatment the Republican presidential nominee received in the hospital and whether there may be any long-term effects on his health. Trump’s campaign has refused to discuss his condition, release a medical report or records, or make the doctors who treated him available, leaving information to dribble out from Trump, his friends and family. Presidents and major-party candidates have long had to balance their right to doctor-patient confidentiality with the public’s expectations that they demonstrate they are healthy enough to serve, particularly when questions arise about their readiness. Trump has long pressed Biden to take a cognitive test as the Democrat faces doubts after his stumbling performance in last month’s debate.

“Ron DeSantis urges Florida Republicans at RNC to ‘get engaged’ on abortion, recreational marijuana amendments on ballot” via Scott Johnson and Francine Frazier of News4Jax – DeSantis isn’t worried about whether Trump can win Florida. What DeSantis is concerned about, however, are two amendments to the state constitution that will be on the ballot in November. Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in Florida and Amendment 4 would remove abortion restrictions for up to 24 weeks. “That is something that we have to defeat,” he told the room of Republican leaders from his state. “It’s never the wrong time to just do what’s right.” DeSantis spent more time arguing against the recreational marijuana amendment, saying similar laws in other states have not delivered on promises of decreased drug trafficking and increased public safety.

“DeSantis says ‘reforming’ universities could help GOP press voter registration gains” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – DeSantis, addressing the Republican Party of Florida during a breakfast meeting at Milwaukee’s Republican National Convention, heralded registration trends that are going the GOP’s way in once purple Florida, where Republicans have a 963,000 voter advantage over Democrats. He also suggested that one outlier could somehow be resolved through executive policy. “The only places that we haven’t really outpaced them are the places (with universities). Orange (County, home of) UCF, Gainesville (the home of the University of Florida, and) Tallahassee (the home of Florida State University),” DeSantis said. “But I will tell you, no one is doing more on reforming universities than we are.” DeSantis has made moves to reorient universities in a more conservative direction, in efforts to create a higher education system in the state that is the “Harvard for the ‘unwoke.’”

“Peter Navarro, Trump trade adviser, heads from prison to convention” via Maggie Astor of The New York Times – Navarro, who led the U.S. Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy under Trump, was released from prison on Wednesday – in time to fly to Milwaukee to speak at the Republican National Convention. Navarro was released after completing a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the House Committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. He is listed on the schedule of convention speakers for Wednesday night between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Central time. Navarro was closely involved with Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results and remain in power, working with Steve Bannon and others to try to delay Congress’s certification of the results on Jan. 6. In interviews and in a book he published in 2021, he has openly discussed those efforts, which included pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electors of states that had voted for Biden.

– 2024 – PRESIDENTIAL –

“Chuck Schumer told Biden directly that he’s deeply concerned about the election” via Sally Goldenberg and Eugene Daniels of POLITICO – Senate Majority Leader Schumer told Biden directly on Saturday that he is concerned about Democratic losses in November. Schumer visited the President in his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. During the one-on-one meeting, he shared his grim view of the circumstances, said the person, who was granted anonymity to speak freely about the private conversation.

–”Biden: ‘I am doing well’ after testing positive for COVID-19” via Darlene Superville of The Associated Press

“In campaign video, Kamala Harris slams JD Vance’s ties to Project 2025” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – In a campaign video, Harris called the U.S. Senator a “rubber stamp” for Donald Trump’s agenda. “Make no mistake,” Harris says directly to the camera, “JD Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country.” Harris and Vance will face one another later this year at a Vice-Presidential Debate. But Harris is already tossing rhetorical punches at the candidate looking to replace her as Vice President. “Donald Trump has picked his new running mate: JD Vance,” she said in the video. “Trump looked for someone he knew would be a rubber stamp for his extreme agenda.” The video was shot vertically, suggesting the campaign wants primarily to reach voters on digital platforms, where that format is more popular.

“Trump’s choice of Vance ‘terrible news’ for Ukraine, Europe experts warn” via Andrew Roth of Guardian – Trump’s choice of Vance as his vice-presidential pick has reignited fears in Europe that he would pursue a transactional “America first” foreign policy that could culminate in the U.S. pushing for Ukraine to acquiesce to Vladimir Putin and sue for peace with Russia. Vance at the Republican National Convention, where he was nominated as Trump’s running mate. Vance once worried Trump was ‘America’s Hitler.’ Now, his authoritarian leanings come into view. “It’s bad for us, but it’s terrible news for [Ukraine],” said one senior European diplomat in Washington. “[Vance] is not our ally.” Foreign diplomats and observers have frequently called Trump’s policies a “black box,” saying that it was impossible to know what the unpredictable leader would do when in power.

“‘Scared to death’: GOP security hawks slam Vance selection” via Jonathan Martin of POLITICO – Trump didn’t just select a running mate here – he doused political kerosene on the raging Republican fire over foreign policy. By tapping Vance, one of the party’s leading national security doves, Trump strengthened the hand of the isolationist forces eager to undo the hawkish GOP consensus that has endured since the Reagan era. Should Trump prevail in November, the noninterventionists will have one of their most articulate advocates at Trump’s side. What worries the hawks is that Vance may also be the last adviser in the former President’s ear.

“Democrats hail favorable presidential poll, Biden’s rent cap pitch” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – The Florida Democrats are trumpeting favorable polling released this week, which shows Trump is up by just four points in the state. “It’s a mistake to count Florida out,” said Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair Nikki Fried. “We know that the more voters see of Donald Trump – not to mention his newest lackey JD Vance – the more they remember why the country rejected him in 2020. And in Florida, polls like this show that more and more Floridians are tired of suffering under Republican rule.” Worth noting: Republicans enjoy a registered voter advantage of roughly 963,000 voters as of the latest tally. However, it’s unclear from the article the FDP linked what the polling model used was.

“Biden rebellion resurfaces on Capitol Hill” via Andrew Solender and Alex Thompson of Axios – Democratic members of Congress are reviving a fight over Biden’s candidacy following a brief respite in the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt against Trump. Some lawmakers are uneasy about the Democratic National Committee’s plans to forge ahead with a virtual roll call vote to nominate Biden weeks before the Democratic convention. “People are back to being angry at Biden, and a push to sign on to this letter is going around … the ‘replace Biden’ movement is back,” a House Democrat said. A letter circulating among congressional Democrats argues that there is “no legal justification” for an early virtual roll call after Ohio moved its filing deadline past the date of the Democratic convention.

“The grassroots join the Biden revolt” via Anusha Mathur of POLITICO – Biden insists he isn’t going anywhere. He has said that party elites are driving the pressure to withdraw. Yet there is growing evidence of deep unease with his candidacy at the grassroots level, where his June 27 debate performance rattled the confidence of many of the party’s foot soldiers. Last Friday, several progressive fundraising and organizing coalitions – including the Sunrise Movement and the Movement Voter Project (MVP) – called for Biden to pass the baton amid concerns about Biden’s viability in crucial battleground states. Organizing groups like these were critical to this victory in 2020 and helped to spark turnout among young voters. However, reports from the field, some of these groups say, reveal that enthusiasm among this demographic is waning – particularly in the wake of a debate that raised questions about Biden’s mental acuity and fitness to take on Trump.

“‘I don’t want to hear that crap’: Biden lashes out at Democrat in heated call” via CNN – During a call with House Democrats, Biden lashed out at Congressman Jason Crow after the Colorado Democrat bluntly told him that voters are concerned about his vigor and strength, especially as it is perceived on the world stage.

“Adam Schiff calls on Biden to drop out of Presidential race” via Maggie Astor of The New York Times – Schiff of California said Biden should end his campaign, restarting a drip of opposition within the Democratic Party. Biden “has been one of the most consequential Presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President and now as President has made our country better,” Mr. Schiff, who is running for Senate, said. But, he said, “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.” Schiff had said over the weekend, in a private meeting with donors, that if Biden remained the party’s nominee, Democrats were likely to lose not only the White House but also down-ballot races. But his public statement on Wednesday was a significant escalation.

“DNC moves forward with Biden virtual roll call despite furious backlash from some Democrats” via MJ. Lee of CNN – The Democratic National Committee is moving ahead with its controversial plan to virtually nominate Biden ahead of the Democratic convention in Chicago next month – ignoring the growing calls from some of the party’s elected officials to ditch that strategy given the serious ongoing debate about whether the President should continue to seek a second term. The Committee will proceed with a previously scheduled meeting on Friday to deliberate – and begin to set in motion – the steps and timeline for virtually nominating Biden. The letter notably states that “no virtual voting will begin before Aug. 1” – a new decision aimed at addressing the fury inside the party that was prompted by reporting from CNN and other outlets that some Biden allies have been quietly pushing to fast-track the virtual roll call.

“Secret Service was told police could not watch building used by Trump rally shooter” via Carol D. Leonnig, Isaac Stanley-Becker, Maria Sacchetti, Jacqueline Alemany and Jon Swaine of The Washington Post – Local police alerted the Secret Service before Trump’s rally Saturday that they lacked the resources to station a patrol car outside a critical building where a gunman later positioned himself and shot at Trump, according to local and federal law enforcement. Richard Goldinger, the district attorney in Butler County, Pennsylvania, where the Trump rally took place, said the Secret Service “was informed that the local police department did not have the manpower to assist with securing that building.” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed Goldinger’s account.

“Improvised bombs found in gunman’s car at Trump rally used a radio-control system” via John Ismay of The New York Times – Following the killing of the gunman who tried to assassinate Trump on Saturday during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, investigators discovered two improvised explosive devices in the would-be assassin’s car that used a radio-controlled initiation system designed for commercial fireworks demonstrations. Details on the improvised bombs were in a document released by a federal government task force on Monday to law enforcement departments across the country. On Tuesday, the New York Times obtained a copy of the document, called a “quick look” report. The two devices in the car owned by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, were almost identical in construction. Each contained a cardboard tube filled with a gray powder that a police bomb technician described as having “an odor of nitromethane” and appeared to contain prills – essentially small pellets.

“Three days after attempted assassination, Trump shooter remains an elusive enigma” via Michael Biesecker, Martha Bellisle, Jim Mustain and Peter Smith of The Associated Press – After three days, an enigmatic portrait emerged of the 20-year-old man who came close to killing Trump with a high-velocity bullet: He was an intelligent loner with few friends, a thin social media footprint and no hints of strong political beliefs that would suggest a motive for an attempted assassination. Even after the FBI cracked into Crooks’ cellphone, scoured his computer, home and car, and interviewed more than 100 people, the mystery of why he opened fire on Trump’s rally Saturday, wounding the GOP nominee, remained as elusive as the moment it happened.

“Former classmate recalls Trump shooter grilling him over support for former POTUS: ‘Did not like politicians’” via Michael Ruiz of Fox News – A former classmate of would-be assassin Crooks says the 20-year-old shooter once mocked him over his support of Trump and had a general disdain for mainstream politicians across the political aisle. “I brought up the fact that I’m Hispanic and, you know, I’m for Trump. And he said, ‘Well, you’re Hispanic, so shouldn’t you hate Trump?'” Vincent Taormina told Fox News Digital Tuesday. “No. He’s great. He was a great President. He called me stupid – or insinuated that I was stupid.” He said it happened during a discussion in an English class during the 2016 campaign. Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders were all still in the race.

“Special Counsel Jack Smith appeals judge’s dismissal of Trump documents case” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald – Special Counsel Smith has appealed a decision by Aileen Cannon to dismiss a criminal case against Trump over his handling of classified material after she questioned the constitutionality of his appointment by the Justice Department. Smith had 30 days to appeal the matter but did so within two days. Smith had charged Trump with mishandling some of the government’s most sensitive documents and attempting to cover up a scheme to conceal them from federal investigators. After Cannon published her decision to dismiss the case on Monday, Smith’s office said that the Justice Department had authorized them to appeal the matter. “The dismissal of the case deviates from the uniform conclusion of all previous courts to have considered the issue that the Attorney General is statutorily authorized to appoint a Special Counsel,” said Smith’s spokesperson, Peter Carr.

“Four in five Americans fear country is sliding into chaos, poll finds” via Jason Lange of Reuters – Americans fear their country is spiraling out of control following an assassination attempt on Trump, with worries growing that the Nov. 5 election could spark more political violence, a poll that closed on Tuesday found. The two-day survey found Republican presidential candidate Trump opening a marginal lead among registered voters – 43% to 41% – over Biden. This advantage was within the poll’s three percentage point margin of error, suggesting the attempt on Trump’s life had not sparked a significant shift in voter sentiment.

– 2024 – FLORIDA –

“DeSantis wouldn’t put Biden on a Mosquito Control Board” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – DeSantis continues his attacks against Biden and signs of decline. DeSantis, addressing the Republican Party of Florida during a Wednesday breakfast meeting at Milwaukee’s Republican National Convention, said he wouldn’t even pick Biden for one of the most incidental appointed positions possible. “If someone brought a candidate for Mosquito Control Board appointment to me in Florida and it was someone like (Biden), there’s no way I would appoint him to the Mosquito Control Board,” DeSantis said, making the case that the President isn’t “fit to lead.” DeSantis added that he’d like Biden to stay atop the Democratic ticket, even after describing the Biden White House as a “Weekend at Bernie’s” presidency on the RNC stage Tuesday night. “In the spirit of unity, I just want to say that I sure hope he ends up with the Democratic nomination for President of the United States,” he said.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT –

“With abortion ballot initiative looming, both sides fighting for ground and money” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – A group targeting Hispanic voters knocked on 100,000 doors in Osceola County in the hopes of building momentum for an upcoming abortion rights ballot initiative. The canvasses are out for what is expected to be a tight election in the citizen-led effort to protect abortion rights that would likely overturn the state’s six-week abortion ban. “Essentially, we tried to reach every single registered voter in the county, showcasing our commitment to educating every Floridian about Amendment 4, regardless of party affiliation, race, gender or voting history,” said Devon Murphy-Anderson, Mi Vecino’s co-founder. To pass, Amendment four needs at least 60% of the vote. And so far, the campaign is facing steep opposition from Republicans in control of Florida’s state government.

“DeSantis-stacked panel approves ‘dirty trick’ language for abortion referendum” via Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post – A Florida panel has approved language that will appear beneath an abortion ballot proposal in November that states the referendum will “negatively impact the state budget,” a move that reproductive rights proponents call “a dirty trick.” The financial impact language says public funds may be required to pay for abortions and that possible lawsuits could be costly. The statement concludes that “costs cannot be estimated with precision” but asserts that if the amendment passes, it could be bad for growth in the state. Proposed amendments to the state Constitution must accompany a statement approved by a panel called the Financial Impact Estimating Conference. The FIEC is usually considered to be nonpartisan.

“Aaron Dimmock reports $285K in donations from ex-Senators, business giants as he challenges Gaetz” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Political newcomer Dimmock nearly $285,000 to challenge U.S. Rep. Gaetz in a Republican Primary. The Pensacola Republican filed his first financial report since a last-minute candidacy in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. The fundraising report shows support from sources across the country, such as Walmart heir Robson Walton, former U.S. Sen. John Danforth, and private investment fund founder Craig Duchossois. “Happy to report we had a successful fundraising quarter, raising nearly $285k in a little over two months as a first-time candidate!” Dimmock posted on social media. “I’m especially thankful for the donors from all across Northwest Florida who put their trust in me and my campaign. Thank you.”

“Kat Cammack raises over $328K in latest filing period, sends significant cash to NRCC” via Robert Haughn of Florida Politics – U.S. Rep. Cammack has raised roughly $328,000 in outside contributions for her re-election campaign to Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. Cammack’s “Kat for Congress” campaign raised that sum from April 1 to June 30. Cammack’s campaign received multiple donations during this period. The most significant contribution was nearly $26,000 from the American Victory Fund, a multicandidate fundraising committee led by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan. Cammack received $5,000 in donations from the American Optometric Association, the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association, the United States Sugar Corporation, Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America, and Home Depot. Other significant donations include $4,000 from AT&T employee PAC, from the National Association of Realtors and $2,500 from eight different donors, including the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the Duke Energy Corporation and the USA Rice Federation.

“Thomas Chalifoux puts $2M on the line in quest to upset Darren Soto” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – A Republican challenger to U.S. Rep. Soto has ponied up more than $2 million to challenge the Kissimmee Democrat. That’s more than Soto raised the entire election cycle. Chalifoux, a former Osceola County School Board member, just reported another $1 million candidate loan for his congressional campaign. With that, the central Florida Republican has chipped in upward of $2 million, the bulk of the money backing his candidacy. Beyond that, Chalifoux in the second quarter of 2024 raised more than $33,000 in outside contributions, more than $6,600 of that from members of his family.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT 2 –

Florida Family Action endorses Rich Tatem for HD 72 – Conservative anti-abortion group Florida Family Action is endorsing Republican Tatem in the race for House District 72. “Rich will bring his conservative values of parental rights, school choice, and educational reform to Tallahassee,” FFA Political Director Aaron DiPietro said. Tatem is one of four Republicans running for the open HD 72 seat. The Manatee County School Board member was the first to announce for the seat after Rep. Tommy Gregory announced he was stepping down to become the new president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. Tatem faces Republicans Bill Conerly, Alyssa Gay and Richard Green in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. Democrat Lesa Miller has also filed in the Republican-leaning seat.

“‘Housing is a critical issue’: Local Realtors group endorses Destinie Baker Sutton in HD 89” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics – A group representing Realtors in South Florida and the Treasure Coast is supporting Baker Sutton as she seeks to succeed Democratic state Rep. David Silvers in House District 89. The Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors Association touts itself as the third-largest Realtor association in the U.S. Baker Sutton thanked the group for its support in a prepared statement. “Housing is a critical issue; we are facing challenges with affordability across District 89. It is a testament to our campaign priorities that the premier local Realtor Association in South Florida endorsed our campaign,” Baker Sutton said. “The best way to address affordability is through conversation with elected officials, community leaders, and the real estate industry to develop policies to increase supply that includes a wide range of pricing.”

“Fabián Basabe nets endorsements from Florida Chamber, Associated Industries of Florida” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Miami Beach Republican Rep. Basabe is heading into this year’s election with support from two major Florida business groups. The Florida Chamber of Commerce is endorsing Basabe for re-election in House District 106, which covers a northeastern portion of Miami-Dade spanning 10 coastal municipalities from Fisher Island and South Beach to Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach. Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) – a free enterprise advocacy group whose funding comes from, among others, state sugar giants, for-profit hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc., Florida Power & Light and Walt Disney World – is also backing Basabe. Basabe’s campaign announced the endorsements this week. They follow recent nods from five police and firefighter unions.

“DeSantis raps Chicago for George Washington disrespect: ‘Leftism run amok’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – DeSantis’ ongoing war of words with Chicago and its Democratic leadership continues, as he weighs in on a now-reversed decision to remove a statue of George Washington. “Leftism run amok. George Washington is our greatest American,” DeSantis posted to X. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson floated removing the tribute to the first President before rescinding his decision, a fact lost on the Not the Bee website that urged readers to recall “when it was a cOnSpIrAcY ThEoRy to say that the liberals would eventually come after statues of the Founding Fathers? We were saying it back in the early Trump years when the libs were tearing down Confederate statues.” Whether DeSantis is aware that the Mayor changed his mind is unknown, but the balance of his post suggests not.

“DeSantis now says weed legalization would let people have ’80 joints’ at a time” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – DeSantis thinks that if recreational cannabis is made legal in the state, people will hold a massive amount of weed. “It gives you a limitless constitutional right to possess and smoke. I think it’s up to like … 40 joints … the three ounces would be 40? More than that, 80 joints. Something like that,” DeSantis said, urging the Republican Party of Florida to fight the ballot initiative during a breakfast meeting at Milwaukee’s Republican National Convention. The Florida Supreme Court gave its approval in April to the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana citizen initiative to appear on the ballot. The language could allow people to possess three ounces of flower or five grams of concentrate. According to the Governor’s math, which translates to roughly 27 joints per ounce.

“These voter fraud cases brought by the DeSantis administration aren’t dead after all” via Lawrence Mower of the Miami Herald – Two people whose voter fraud charges were dismissed by South Florida judges could still face jail time after two appellate courts overturned the decisions on Wednesday. Ronald Lee Miller, 59, and Terry Hubbard, 66, were two of the roughly 20 people targeted by DeSantis’ election fraud office during a high-profile news conference in 2022. Their arrests were the first by DeSantis’ newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security. But judges in Miami-Dade and Broward counties tossed the cases against Miller and Hubbard, ruling that the attorney general’s statewide prosecutors didn’t have jurisdiction to bring the charges. The decisions prompted the Republican-led Legislature to change the state law, clarifying that statewide prosecutors could handle the cases.

“My Safe Florida funds run dry for new applicants” via Katlyn Brieskorn of WFLA – Funds for new My Safe Florida applicants have run dry. The popular program promises to bring down homeowners’ property insurance premiums by hardening up their homes. Officials said the program has been “an amazing success.” It offers free home inspections and up to $10,000 for home improvements and upgrades. On Tuesday, officials said they had to pause initial inspection applications because funding was exhausted.

“Where’s the love? No Florida cities made Top 200 list for quality of life in U.S.” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – If you ask some of the more than 22 million Floridians residing in the Sunshine State, no doubt many would praise the quality of life, with no state income taxes and plenty of beaches. However, in a new ranking of the highest quality of life among 500 U.S. cities, no municipality from Florida was even in the Top 200. The ranking compiled by home lawn maintenance company lawnstarter.com compared 500 of America’s biggest cities. The ranking used factors such as life expectancy, unemployment rates, worker’s rights and food security, among other metrics to determine a matrix of quality-of-life scores. While Florida cities were absent from the Top 200, the Southeast United States generally had few cities in the Top 100. The rankings leaned heavily in favor of West Coast U.S. cities. Redmond, Washington, topped the list of cities with the highest quality of life. Bellevue, Washington, was ranked fourth.

“Florida dominates list of best cities for first-time homebuyers while California sinks to the bottom” via Kristen Altus of Fox Business – While the sun shines for first-time homebuyers in Florida, the real estate market has lost its shine in the “Golden” State of California. A new study from WalletHub released Tuesday ranked the best and worst cities for first-time homebuyers in 2024. It measured affordability, real estate, and quality of life markers in 300 U.S. locations using 22 key metrics, from home prices to taxes and crime rates. Six of the top 10 best cities for first-time buyers are in Florida, including Palm Bay, Cape Coral, Port St. Lucie, Tampa, Orlando and Lakeland. However, eight out of 10 of the worst 10 cities for aspiring homeowners can be found in California. Those markets include Costa Mesa, Glendale, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica and Berkeley.

– D. C. MATTERS –

“U.S. decides to permanently dismantle pier helping deliver aid into Gaza, official says” via David Martin and Eleanor Watson CBS News – The United States has decided to dismantle the Gaza pier permanently. The pier is currently in port in Ashdod, Israel, and will not be reattached to the shore in Gaza, who said: “The mission is over.” The decision follows a recommendation by the U.S. Central Command not to reinstall the pier. Bedeviled by bad weather and mechanical malfunctions, the Gaza pier has operated for only about 20 days since its installation in May. In those 20 days, it delivered nearly 20 million pounds of aid. The Pentagon had already announced that the pier would soon cease operations, although there was a chance it would be installed one final time to deliver the remaining aid supplies from Cyprus.

“John Roberts could be Aileen Cannon’s undoing” via Newsweek – Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts was instrumental in creating special counsel regulations that Judge Cannon struck down in the classified documents case, a legal scholar has said. Cannon, a Trump appointee, found the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump’s federal trials unconstitutional. Department of Justice regulations allow for the appointment of special counsels in cases where the U.S. Attorney General believes they may have a conflict of interest and need an independent attorney to lead a prosecution. Norm Ornstein, an emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a contributing editor for The Atlantic magazine, recalled that Roberts was among those who drafted the rules. And Ornstein wrote that Cannon’s ruling is unlikely to find favor in the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Speaker Mike Johnson calls on Secret Service director to resign after assassination attempt on Trump” via Scott Wong, Julia Ainsley, Julie Tsirkin and Ava Thompson of NBC News – Johnson and other top Republicans are calling for the resignation of Secret Service Director Cheatle days after a gunman tried to assassinate Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. “I’m going to call for resignation,” Johnson said Wednesday in an appearance on Fox News at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. “Look, I think it’s inexcusable. … Her explanation to the media (was) that there was a slant on the roof, so there was safety concern – it doesn’t wash. And I think she’s shown what her priorities are.” On Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Johnson’s top lieutenant, called for Cheatle to resign.

“Luna, Jared Moskowitz issue plea for civility after Trump assassination attempt” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Two Florida lawmakers known for partisan jabs at congressional colleagues are joining a national call for civility. U.S. Reps. Luna and Moskowitz, who serve together on the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to all members of Congress days after an assassination attempt on Trump. “As Democrat and Republican Members of Congress, we call for peace and civility in our nation’s politics,” the letter reads. “The cycle of animosity and hate that has permeated our country’s political system needs to stop.”

“Miami Republican walks back “kill them” remark about migrant gangs” via Martin Vassolo and Sommer Brugal of Axios – Rep. María Elvira Salazar said this week that the U.S. should “kill” some gang members who illegally enter the country before quickly softening her stance. If Trump retakes the White House in November, he’s promised a major law enforcement and military crackdown on undocumented immigration. The GOP’s platform refers to crossings at the southern border as an “invasion” and pledges to deploy the U.S. Navy to halt drug smugglers. Salazar said the U.S. should take a hard-line stance against immigrants who are members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua.

– LOCAL: S. FL –

“South Florida builders PAC backs ‘unparalleled’ Daniella Levine Cava for re-election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – The Builders Association of South Florida’s (BSAF) political arm, BIPAC, is happy with the job Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava has done and wants her to stay on for four more years. BIPAC endorsed her this week. “Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has demonstrated unparalleled leadership in fostering responsible and visionary government,” BSAF and BIPAC President Truly Burton said in a statement. “BIPAC is proud to endorse her re-election and support her continued efforts in driving innovative solutions and effective advocacy for the benefit of all Miami-Dade County residents.” The nod from BIPAC follows two consecutive years of 1% property tax rate cuts in Miami-Dade and investments in affordable housing that will result in 32,000 new units being built, Levine Cava’s campaign said.

“Hialeah appoints interim Council member after Angelica Pacheco’s arrest and suspension” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald – Amid the turmoil following Pacheco’s removal from office after her arrest on federal health care fraud charges, the city of Hialeah has appointed Melinda De La Vega, 38, as an interim Council member. De La Vega will fill the vacancy until a Special Election is held in November 2025 for someone to occupy the seat permanently. De La Vega, who has no prior political experience, currently serves as Vice President of the Hialeah Lions Club, a nonprofit focused on supporting the elderly, individuals with special needs, and families in need. Council members said her community service background is a valuable asset to her new role. Council member Monica Perez moved to appoint De La Vega, praising her spirit of public service. “Her contributions, including her volunteer work with the Lion Club and the city’s Beautification Board, are noteworthy,” Perez stated. “I have no doubt that she will be a champion for our local entrepreneurs and a fantastic asset to the Council.”

“Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw questions Biden’s mental ability” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – Bradshaw, the most prominent and powerful elected official in the county, expressed doubt about President Biden’s mental acuity. Bradshaw declined in an interview to say whether Biden should step aside as the party’s presidential nominee so another Democrat can lead the ticket. Bradshaw, 76, is seeking a sixth term as Sheriff. Given the recent questions surrounding Biden, who is 81, Bradshaw was asked if people should have any concerns about his fitness to serve another four years. If re-elected, the Sheriff would turn 80 during the final year of his next term. “No,” he said. “People who know me know that I’m a young 76. My mental acuity is nowhere near the President’s.”

“FBI alleges Miami developer Sergio Pino hired ‘murder crews’ to kill his estranged wife” via Tess Riski and Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald – Miami developer Pino crafted multiple plots to harm or kill his estranged wife over the years as the couple’s marriage unraveled, including poisoning her with fentanyl and hiring “murder crews” to end her life, law enforcement officials said Wednesday. One of those crews was instructed to kill Pino’s wife before an upcoming divorce hearing, a directive that led Tatiana Pino and the couple’s daughter to be threatened at gunpoint last month. Those details emerged the day after Sergio Pino, the founder of Century Homebuilders Group and a high-profile Miami-Dade County builder and political donor for decades, died by suicide in an upstairs bedroom of his Cocoplum estate as a SWAT team descended on his home to arrest him in connection with the alleged murder-for-hire scheme. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged in a news conference Wednesday that Pino had hired two separate crews to kill his estranged wife amid a contentious divorce.

“Jail just for not paying a traffic fine? Critics say Miami-Dade policy unfair to poor” via Camellia Burris of the Miami Herald – Rev. Benjamin Downs now lives comfortably in West Perrine where he pastors a church and leads a security company. Still, he was once a 22-year-old married father of two struggling to cover his family’s bills on his construction worker income. To keep his young family afloat, he had to choose between paying the rent or paying for car insurance. He chose the former. That choice had a snowball effect that would eventually land him in jail. “I elected to pay my rent and not having car insurance; I was not able to renew my tags or anything of that nature. This led to me getting tickets for suspended tags and … eventually a suspended driver’s license.”

“Indian River County borrows $25M from residents to purchase conservation lands” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers – The county has greenlit spending $25 million to buy and protect environmentally sensitive lands. According to county Budget Director Kristin Daniels, it costs the owner of a $300,000 home $19.56 per year and is slated to be paid back by 2044. “Each purchase is in the name of conservation of water, wetlands, coastlines, endangered or threatened animals, endangered or threatened plants, forests and endangered or threatened natural communities,” said county Conservation Lands Program Manager Wendy Swindell. Voters approved borrowing a total of $50 million in a 2022 referendum. The money must be used to buy and protect land, especially along the lagoon.

“South Florida leaders want to head off ‘silver tsunami’ aging crisis” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – South Florida leaders are urging a state Planning Council to tackle the impending “silver tsunami” as concerns grow for retirees’ well-being as they age. At a recent meeting of the South Florida Regional Planning Council, Chair Steve Geller, who is also a Broward County Commissioner, said he would push for aging issues to be discussed at a broader conference this Fall where experts could guide policy suggestions. The conference will include Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Monroe, Broward, Miami-Dade, Martin and Indian River counties, about one-quarter of the state’s population.

– LOCAL: C. FL –

“Glen Gilzean inks no-bid deal with close friend to represent Orange elections office” via Ryan Gillespie of Orlando Sentinel – Orange County Elections Supervisor Gilzean hired Winter Park attorney Michael Sasso to represent his office in court. Sasso and Gilzean, the newly appointed Elections Supervisor, have ties to Disney. Sasso was a Governor’s appointee to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board that hired Gilzean as its District Administrator after the state seized the government Board from Disney’s control in a highly publicized fight. Gilzean’s office is now paying Sasso’s law firm $450 per hour for partners, $350 per hour for associates, and $200 for paralegals. The Sentinel reported it’s unknown how much has been paid out so far.

“After voters rejected a $47M police HQ, Oviedo cuts costs and tries again” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel – After a resounding defeat last year, a divided Oviedo City Council decided to ask voters again this November for approval to borrow tens of millions of dollars to build a larger police headquarters. But they’re cutting costs for the project in hopes of getting approval this time. Last November, 64% of voters opposed a bond referendum to allow the city to borrow $35.5 million to replace the building constructed in 1990. The Council has voted 3-2 to put a referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot asking if the city should borrow up to $20.4 million for the project. The city would repay the money with a property tax increase.

“Volusia County Clerk of Court Laura Roth faces two political unknowns in re-election bid” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal – Roth will face an election challenge for the first time since she won her seat in 2016 from two twentysomething political newcomers. Roth, 54, faces a challenge from fellow Republican John Flemm, 22, in the Primary on Aug. 20. The contest winner will face unknown Democrat Mackenzie Quinn, 22, in the Nov. 5 General Election. Flemm did not respond to emailed questions and declined a phone interview with the News-Journal. As for Quinn, the paper could not find a campaign website or any social media for her campaign as of July 16.

“Volusia Council wrap-up: Roads get boost in budget, county OKs off-beach parking plan” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal – Volusia County could dedicate millions of dollars it hadn’t planned to spend to upgrade its road system in the coming budget year. The County Council advanced property tax rates and the recommended budget for the next fiscal year, which starts on Oct. 1. County staff presented a budget overview at a Council meeting along with proposed tax rates. The Council accepted the recommendations except for one item. They increased the General Fund property tax rate by 0.0855 mills because that would bring in $5 million more in tax revenue that could go toward roads. County Manager George Recktenwald said that’s worth about a mile of road expansion.

“People pass out at water parks and feel sick on thrill rides in Orlando, state report says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – A 25-year-old woman hit her head on a Disney World waterslide and passed out, while a 23-year-old lost consciousness at Universal’s Volcano Bay water park. Other people in their 60s and 70s reported feeling ill after riding fast-moving thrill rides at Orlando’s theme parks. These incidents emerge from a new state report that discloses health emergencies at Florida’s biggest theme parks this Spring. Every year, millions visit Disney World, Universal Orlando and the other major parks. The parks must self-report the most severe incidents when guests were sick or hurt on a ride and hospitalized for at least 24 hours. The new state report covering April through June discloses the incidents with limited information, so it’s hard to know exactly what happened or how serious the incident was.

“Man pleads not guilty to animal cruelty after leaving puppies at Disney Springs parking garage” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – Wilson Nieves Cortes is pleading not guilty to four counts of felony animal cruelty after being accused of leaving his puppies in the Disney Springs parking garage for two hours while he went to dinner, records show. According to the Orange County Community Corrections, he was booked on July 10 and then released from the Orange County Jail eight hours later after paying the $4,000 bond. Nieves Cortes is requesting a jury trial. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment this week. Three of the four-month-old puppies survived, but one puppy was euthanized after authorities said it was in critical condition.



– LOCAL: TB –

“Pinellas supervisor race latest in Florida to feature elections denier” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times – The allegations were outlandish, but they still shocked Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus when they appeared on a blog in 2022. Clearwater resident Chris Gleason claimed that Pinellas County was “ground zero” for mail ballot fraud that stole the 2020 Election from Trump, even though Trump won Florida. To his followers online and at local political clubs, Gleason spread allegations that Marcus erased votes and attempted to hide the evidence, which Marcus said was “categorically false.” After nearly two years of attacking the county’s handling of ballots and voting machines, Gleason qualified to challenge Marcus, a fellow Republican and 22-year elections professional, in the Aug. 20 Primary. He’s one of at least nine candidates running to control county elections offices across Florida, with platforms casting doubt about the integrity of those operations.

“Final Rays stadium workshop tees St. Petersburg City Council up for vote” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times – After several delays, drafts marked up in red by lawyers and reams of petitions and letters for and against a new baseball stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays and surrounding redevelopment appears to be headed for approval later this week. City Council members received a quick presentation going over substantial changes to agreements governing the stadium deal and plans for the Historic Gas Plant District before they could ask questions and discuss. If approved, the city would contribute $429.5 million to a project that includes a Major League Baseball stadium, housing, hotels, an African American history museum, and numerous other features. That amount does not include interest or any future affordable housing financing. The project is expected to cost $6.5 billion in public and private funds.

“Hillsborough’s $10.1 billion budget has a ‘millage swap’ for public safety” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times – Hillsborough County government’s proposed budget of about $10 billion includes a property tax change aimed at beefing up Fire Rescue and sheriff’s office services for residents who live in the unincorporated parts of the county. County Commissioners got their first public look at the proposed budget Wednesday for the next fiscal year, representing an increase over this year’s $9 billion budget. County Administrator Bonnie Wise presented the plan, which includes a modest property tax decrease for residents of Hillsborough’s three cities – Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City – paired with enhancing services out in the county.

“Hillsborough superintendent to seek legal action after Commission blocks school tax from ballot” via Rachel Tucker of WFLA – Hillsborough County Commissioners voted along partisan lines Wednesday to stall a referendum on a potential property tax increase that would benefit schools. Voters will now have to wait until the 2026 Midterms to weigh in on the millage, which will increase teacher and support staff pay if approved. The one-mill tax increase – $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value – was estimated to bring in $177 million in additional funding for Hillsborough County Schools. The School Board voted in April to put the millage on the November ballot.

“Tampa General Hospital climbs to No. 2 in the Sunshine State” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics – In recent years, Floridians have witnessed Tampa General take a leading role in transforming health care through innovation and technology. National rankings, released this week, show Tampa General’s climb to center stage in Florida, as well as the national scale. Tampa General jumped to the second-highest-ranked hospital in Florida. The region’s leading academic health system is up from the fourth-highest ranked in the state last year. The hospital was also counted as one of the nation’s top 50 hospitals in eight medical specialties and ranked among the top 10% in three additional medical specialties. “This significant national recognition is further evidence that Tampa General is truly an innovative, academic health system that delivers world-class care across the enterprise,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General.

– LOCAL: N. FL –

“Gadsden County Sheriff endorses recreational pot amendment” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics – Gadsden County Sheriff Morris A. Young found himself front and center after a mass fentanyl overdose killed six people in Gadsden County over the July 4 weekend in 2022. Now, the Sheriff with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience is endorsing Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults if passed this November. “When Amendment 3 passes, adults who choose to consume marijuana will be safer as a result because simple cannabis products, legally purchased, won’t contain those dangerous additives,” Young wrote. “My deputies won’t have to spend our limited resources on arresting or otherwise prosecuting adults for simply possessing or consuming small amounts of marijuana. This will allow us to focus on preventing serious violent crimes or crimes involving deadly drugs like cocaine, fentanyl and meth.”

–“Jacksonville leaders creating plan for homeless ahead of statewide ban on public sleeping” via First Coast News

“Nassau County man arrested on felony charges over struggle at Jan. 6 Capitol riot” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union – A Nassau County man faces charges involving struggling with police at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot that could put him in prison for eight years or more. Garth Nathaniel Walton, 32, was arrested Monday in Yulee. A complaint filed in federal court in Washington charged him with seven separate counts, including felonies of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder. Walton is among more than 530 people charged so far with assaulting or hindering law enforcement during the riot.

– LOCAL: SW FL –

“Sarasota School Board posts NIL student-athlete policy, approves public comment changes” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – As Sarasota’s School Board grapples with politics in meetings, the Board approved several new policies that revised public comment, implemented student-athlete endorsement guidelines and reorganized a new district department. The Board voted unanimously to begin implementing a new name, image and likeness policy, outlining how Sarasota County’s student-athletes can profit from their image. It also approved a new public comment policy that splits the time into two sections and an organizational restructuring to establish an Office of Strategic Improvement and Multilingual Learning. The new department includes positions such as a private school specialist, a grant specialist, and a family engagement specialist.

“Greater Naples Fire District seeks tax hike through referendum. Here’s why” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News – The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District relies primarily on property taxes to do its job. At the current tax rate, the independent district has struggled to keep up with operating, equipment and maintenance costs – and population growth. While the district’s demands, costs and needs continue to mount, the millage rate it charges hasn’t changed since it was created by the merger of the East Naples and Golden Gate fire districts nearly a decade ago. Since that merger, Greater Naples Fire’s service boundaries have expanded to include the Isles of Capri and Ochopee.

– TOP OPINION –

“At RNC, Trump and his allies sell Americans on a Floridian future” via Nate Monroe of the Florida Times-Union – The judge who let Trump skate on serious federal charges? Floridian. Trump’s daughter and son-in-law? Floridians. Trump’s White House in exile? Florida’s Mar-a-Lago. The birthplace of modern American election lawfare and violence? Florida. That creeping dread, that need to brace yourself for what’s coming, that final note of resignation? The quintessential Floridian experience.

If guns are the sacraments of a deranged American religion, and Trump its messiah, then Florida is its mecca: steamy, angry Florida. The Trump National Convention is in Milwaukee, sure, but it’s really just a bunch of Floridians, actual or honorary, milling around. DeSantis’ impotent presidential campaign tried to verbalize this very idea – Make America Florida – mistakenly thinking it would be broadly popular. His candidacy was a catastrophe, but he was right about that much.

This damp peninsula – this sprawling, tropical spit of limestone, phosphate, sand and dark secrets – is America’s potential future, if it’s not already reflective of its benighted present.

Heat intensifies things, like heart conditions, and it deforms them, like wax candles. Humid Florida is America intensified. Simmering Florida is America deformed. And America is running red-hot right now.

Florida is an oasis for people with money; for those without it, Florida is just another miserly Deep South state, pro-life in branding but meh-life in practice: Florida has one of the highest rates of uninsured children in the nation. For the wealthy, Florida is a gilded coastal getaway, a warm respite from northern cold; for the poor, getting to the beach is cumbersome, if not entirely impossible.

Of course, Florida citizen Trump, who was President and could be President again, is casting a shadow over it all. He is the most Floridian figure there ever was.

– OPINIONS –

“The power of Melania Trump” via Mary Jordan of The Washington Post – Since this latest American tragedy, there has been no sighting of Melania Trump – not at the rally where a 20-year-old fired on her husband, or at the Pennsylvania hospital where Secret Service agents whisked him with blood on his face, or at the airport in Milwaukee when he arrived ahead of the Republican National Convention. On Monday night, when an emotional Donald Trump walked into the RNC without her, the chatter on social media ramped up about “MIA Melania,” an echo of the “Where’s Melania?” memes from their early years in the White House. Those who thought the First Lady needed to be rescued were wrong.

“Lara Trump, Woman in Black” via Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times – When Lara Trump, the co-Chair of the Republican National Committee, delivered her keynote speech to close the second day of the Republican convention, she did so, she said, not as a party leader but as Trump’s daughter-in-law and the mother of some of his grandchildren. And she wore black. Specifically, she wore a sleeveless black top with a bit of satin detailing at the throat to suggest a tuxedo – as if to suggest to the watching world exactly how much could have been lost last weekend with the assassination attempt on Trump. Black wasn’t the predictable choice. It wasn’t what Ms. Trump had worn for her speech at the last Republican National Convention back in 2020. But it was the telling choice.

“Why this sheriff supports Amendment 3” via Morris Young for the Tallahassee Democrat – Two years ago, our community was hit with an outbreak of a deadly drug known as fentanyl. This had occurred because a so-called “hot batch” of meth had infiltrated Gadsden County. This batch of meth had been laced with fentanyl and as many people now know, a single grain of fentanyl can kill the user. Sadly, as a direct result of this, nine people died on the same day. What does this have to do with Amendment 3; the ballot item to make marijuana legal for adults? Several of those who died were smoking marijuana and that marijuana had been laced with the fentanyl and meth mixture causing the unexpected and deadly overdoses. It was a true and avoidable tragedy. If Amendment 3 passes, several good things will happen. First, all legally purchased marijuana will be independently tested by a lab to ensure that there are no dangerous chemical additives like meth or fentanyl.

“SunRail bills come due. If hotel tax doesn’t pay, you will” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel – Right now, cities and counties throughout Central Florida are scrambling to come up with tens of millions of dollars to cover the cost of SunRail. Right now, Orange County takes in more hotel taxes than it can sensibly spend – more than $330 million a year that county leaders keep throwing at Visit Orlando and never-ending expansions to the convention center. If leaders redirected just a fraction of that money to SunRail – probably no more than 20% – cities and counties could cover their costs. Local residents are taxed enough. We needn’t raise sales taxes when existing revenues are available. SunRail already serves tourists. Plus, the next plan is to expand service to the airport. Spending tourist taxes on projects with such a clear tourism nexus makes sense.

“In these chaotic times, touch grass and listen to birds” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union – Sitting on our back deck the other day, I pulled out my phone and instead of reading more news or scrolling through more social media, I opened the Merlin bird app and started identifying the sources of some nearby chirping. I am not a birder. I guess my mom and dad might’ve been. But lately, I’ve found myself paying more attention to birds in my backyard and beyond, even starting a “life list,” and getting excited about adding to it. I realized this and asked, among other things: Am I becoming my parents? I thought about writing about birds and birding a few months ago, tying it to some local World Migratory Bird Day events and noting that scientists say birdwatching can provide stress relief. One study found that seeing or hearing birds improved people’s mental health by up to eight hours.

“This may sound like a broken record, but Taylor Swift has broken another record” via Anastasia Tsioulcas of NPR – This week, Kendrick Lamar enjoys a resurgence: His very catchy Drake dis track, “Not Like Us,” has rebounded to the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart for the first time since its release week back in May. Swift has outdone her record on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and a talented upstart named Bruce Springsteen has made a chart debut. It was probably the release of the clever official video on the Fourth of July that did it: Lamar’s sneering Drake dis track “Not Like Us” is back at No. 1, nine weeks after it debuted in the top spot.

“‘Most iconic’ freshwater fish in Florida now designated as its own species, study says” via Olivia Lloyd of the Miami Herald – Various popular fish found in Florida have been determined to be a separate species and received a new name. “The most iconic Florida freshwater fish has a new name: Largemouth bass is now called Florida bass,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Researchers conducted a genetic analysis and learned the two were actually different species. The American Fisheries Society decided to distinguish between the two fish. The fish now have two different scientific names as well. Florida bass will take over the name Micropterus salmoides, while largemouth bass will be called Micropterus nigricans. Researchers learned that Florida bass are found not only in Florida but also in Georgia and the Carolinas, as shown in the study. However, some specimens in the Florida Panhandle appeared to be largemouth bass, not Florida bass.

