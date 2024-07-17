Fabián Basabe nets endorsements from Florida Chamber, Associated Industries of Florida

Miami Beach Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe is heading into this year’s election with support from two major Florida business groups.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is endorsing Basabe for re-election in House District 106, which covers a northeastern portion of Miami-Dade spanning 10 coastal municipalities from Fisher Island and South Beach to Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach.

Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) — a free enterprise advocacy group whose funding comes from, among others, state sugar giants, for-profit hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc., Florida Power & Light and Walt Disney World — is also backing Basabe.

Basabe’s campaign announced the endorsements this week. They follow recent nods from five police and firefighter unions.

He also carries support from many notable Florida GOP members, including CFO Jimmy Patronis, House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez and Rep. Jennifer Canady, who were part of a broad host committee boosting Basabe’s re-election campaign launch in May.

Basabe said in a statement that he is “honored” to receive the Florida Chamber and AIF endorsements.

“Together, we will continue to make Florida the best state for people to create opportunities,” he said.

“I am committed to defending our business community in Tallahassee and advocating for policies that foster economic growth and prosperity for all Floridians.”

Basabe is running to keep the seat he narrowly won in November 2022. He faces one Primary challenger in Melinda Almonte, a Golden Beach-based lawyer who briefly ran for Congress in 2022.

Former Rep. Joe Saunders, who represented Orlando in the House for a single term from 2012-2014 and now works as the Senior Political Director for Equality Florida, is the lone Democrat in the race.

Also running is Maureen Saunders Scott, a no-party candidate and Saunders’ aunt. Last month, she changed her name on the Division of Elections website to “Moe Saunders.” Her nephew then sued to prevent her from using that name on the ballot. A hearing is set for Aug. 1.

After flipping long-blue HD 106 red two years ago, Basabe, a wealthy socialite and former reality TV personality, successfully sponsored legislation (SB 1154) granting labor pools additional ways to provide workers with water and more time to fix alleged compliance violations while limiting the time frame workers can bring civil action for violations.

Last Session, he failed to pass any of the bills he filed amid backlash over his legislative voting record and accusations of harassment from two former office employees who are now suing him for defamation.

A House investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, and Basabe denies any misconduct.

He cited “historic” state funding he secured for resiliency and conservation in his district and behind-the-scenes efforts to soften worrisome state laws — including the “Parental Rights in Education” law and a coastal demolition measure passed this year — as accomplishments this year.

He also filed bills to expand the legal timeframe to get an abortion in Florida from six to 12 weeks and delete a same-sex marriage ban from Florida’s Constitution. Neither measure advanced.

Basabe’s campaign said his second term “will be dedicated to uniting people and prioritizing the needs of Floridians in House District 106 and beyond.”

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.