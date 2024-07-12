First responder unions back ‘fierce advocate’ Fabián Basabe for re-election in HD 106

Police and firefighter unions are joining state and local leaders in backing Miami Beach Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe for re-election in House District 106.

Basabe’s campaign this week announced endorsements from five organizations: the International Union of Police Associations, Broward Deputy Sheriff’s Association, South Florida Police Benevolent Association, South Florida Council of Firefighters and the Miami chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Each provided statements explaining why they’re supporting him.

“Your commitment to public safety and to the brave men and women who protect our citizens and visitors is recognized and appreciated,” the International Union of Police Associations said.

The Broward Deputy Sheriff’s Association called Basabe “the most qualified person to serve the residents of District 106.”

“His efforts in the 2023 Legislative Session alone showed his commitment to our communities and the citizens he represents,” the group added.

The South Florida Council of Firefighters said Basabe has been “a fierce advocate and legislative ally.”

“Whether in hearing our concerns or championing our causes, we have been blessed to enjoy your unwavering support.”

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association said, “Rep. Basabe has made law and order a priority throughout his illustrious service career and has been dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of the residents he represents and our members protect.”

District 6 of the Fraternal Order of Police added, “It is always refreshing to see a candidate with genuine support for law enforcement and the citizens of this country.”

The new union nods come less than two months after Basabe officially launched his re-election campaign in Miami Beach with an event hosted by many notable members of the Florida GOP, including CFO Jimmy Patronis and House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez of Miami.

Basabe said in a statement that he is “honored” to have support from the first responder unions.

“Their trust and support inspire me to continue advocating for policies that keep our neighborhoods safe,” he said, “and I am dedicated to protecting those who protect us.”

Basabe is running to keep the seat he narrowly won in November 2022 representing HD 106, a northeastern portion of Miami-Dade spanning 10 coastal municipalities from Fisher Island and South Beach to Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach.

He faces one Primary challenger in Melinda Almonte, a Golden Beach-based lawyer who briefly ran for Congress in 2022.

Former Rep. Joe Saunders, who represented Orlando in the House for a single term from 2012-2014 and now works as the Senior Political Director for Equality Florida, is the lone Democrat in the race.

Also running is Maureen Saunders Scott, a no-party candidate and Saunders’ aunt. Last month, she changed her name on the Division of Elections website to “Moe Saunders.” Her nephew then sued to prevent her from using that name on the ballot. A hearing is set for Aug. 1.

After flipping long-blue HD 106 red two years ago, Basabe, a wealthy socialite and former reality TV personality, successfully sponsored legislation (SB 1154) granting labor pools additional ways to provide workers with water and more time to fix alleged compliance violations while limiting the timeframe workers can bring civil action for violations.

Last Session, he failed to pass any of the bills he filed amid backlash over his legislative voting record and accusations of harassment from two former office employees who are now suing him for defamation.

A House investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, and Basabe denies any misconduct.

He cited “historic” state funding he secured for resiliency and conservation in his district and behind-the-scenes efforts to soften worrisome state laws — including the “Parental Rights in Education” law and a coastal demolition measure passed this year — as accomplishments this year.

He also filed bills to expand the legal timeframe to get an abortion in Florida from six to 12 weeks and delete a same-sex marriage ban from Florida’s Constitution. Neither measure advanced.

Basabe’s campaign said his second term “will be dedicated to uniting people and prioritizing the needs of Floridians in House District 106 and beyond.”

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.