July 12, 2024
Melania Trump will attend the Republican convention in a rare political appearance
July 12, 2024

Melania Trump
Where's Melania? Milwaukee.

Former First Lady Melania Trump will attend the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee, according to two people familiar with her plans who spoke Friday on condition of anonymity before full details were released.

Melania Trump has largely refrained from public appearances, noticeably missing key moments such as former President Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victory party and his 78th birthday party last month. She also did not accompany the presumptive Republican presidential nominee on any of the days of his more than monthlong hush money trial in New York.

Her presence at the convention where her husband will be officially nominated as the Republican candidate will be a boost for the party as it tries to present a united front compared to the crisis the Democratic party faces as some are calling for President Joe Biden to withdraw his re-election bid following his debate performance.

Melania Trump’s plans have not been formally announced, and it is not yet clear whether she will deliver a speech or have any role in the proceedings.

The news was first reported by CNN.

Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. After she had been largely absent from the campaign trail earlier this year, reporters asked the former First Lady about her plans. Her response: “Stay tuned.”

The few times she has been seen have been when she and Trump voted in Florida’s Primary, at a couple of fundraisers and at their son’s high school graduation.

After the Republican Party of Florida announced earlier this year that the son, Barron Trump, was selected to serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, Melania Trump’s office responded two days later by saying he would decline to participate “due to prior commitments.” Barron Trump was seen for the first time since he turned 18 at a campaign rally at his father’s golf resort in Doral, a Miami suburb.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

2 comments

  • Kathryn A

    July 12, 2024 at 1:14 pm

    Compare to Jill Biden, always supporting her husband and out campaigning for good causes and being there for family and grandchildren. No comparison ; while Melania spends the day at spas!

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    July 12, 2024 at 2:43 pm

    Will she wear that “I don’t really care, do you?” coat again?

    Reply

Categories