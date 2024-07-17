Pro-abortion rights group asks appellate court to step aside on abortion financial statement — for now

A tug-of-war over the wording that will appear on the November ballot next to an amendment on abortion access is revving back up in the courts.

The group pushing Amendment 4 filed an expedited motion with the First District Court of Appeal asking it to temporarily relinquish its jurisdiction over an already existing challenge to the financial impact statement that is supposed to accompany the amendment.

If granted, the motion would allow Circuit Court Judge John C. Cooper to rule immediately on the legality of a newly revised Financial Impact Statement that was published earlier this week. In a 3-1 vote, a panel of state officials — including some brought in specifically for the initiative — signed off on the revised language.

The financial impact statement is meant to guide voters about the budgetary impacts of proposed initiatives, but the one accompanying the amendment guaranteeing access to abortion has created lawsuits and controversy.

Floridians Protecting Freedom sued because the first statement was drawn up late last year and still referred to a 15-week ban on abortion that is no longer in effect. The group won at the circuit court level but the state appealed.

Now the group backing the amendment argues that the latest statement has legal defects.

“Although this redrafted Statement removes the outdated and confusing language that plagued the original Statement, it does little to cure any of the other legal defects the circuit court identified,” attorneys for the group wrote in their emergency motion.

“Among its numerous problems, this redrafted Statement recalls the circuit court’s concerns that the Statement is by law ‘limited to summarizing Amendment 4’s probable impact to state and local government revenues and costs and to the state budget’; that it not be ‘inaccurate, ambiguous, misleading, unclear, and confusing’; that it not ‘highlight the potential of future litigation, which is speculative’; and that it must ‘clearly announce its purpose.'”

Vote No on 4 Florida did not immediately respond to Florida Politics’ request for comment on the filing.

To pass, Amendment 4 needs at least 60% of the vote but it is staunchly opposed by top Republicans.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday spoke to the Florida GOP delegation in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention. He called the amendment that enshrines abortion rights up to the point of viability as something that would eliminate all “pro-life protections” in Florida law. Florida recently put in place a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“That is wrong, that is something that we have to defeat,” DeSantis said. “We have to win. And once people know what that is I think that we will be able to do it. But it’s going to take a lot of work.”

This week, Amendment 4 advocates decried what they saw as political tricks when the state panel revised a 150-word “financial impact statement” that will be printed under the ballot question.