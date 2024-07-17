Joe Biden tests positive for COVID while campaigning in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” from the infection, the White House said.
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will fly to his home in Delaware, where he will “self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.” The news had first been shared by Unidos US President and CEO Janet Murguía, who told guests at the group’s convention in Las Vegas that President had sent his regrets and could not appear because he tested positive for the virus.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the President’s physician, said in a note that Biden “presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise.” After the positive COVID-19 test, Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and has taken his first dose, O’Connor said.
Biden was slated to speak at the Unidos event in Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon as part of an effort to rally Hispanic voters ahead of the November election.
The President had previously been at the Original Lindo Michoacan restaurant in Las Vegas, where he was greeting diners and was scheduled to have an interview with Univision.
Not Woke
July 17, 2024 at 6:33 pm
Joe doesn’t do well with time changes. It’s almost bedtime east coast time.
My Take
July 17, 2024 at 6:42 pm
Covid!
See, he’s not fit to be president.
Oh, wait.
Not Woke
July 17, 2024 at 7:25 pm
Did you see Joe just board AF-1? First of all he no longer boards at the standard forward entry. He is now boarding at the lower level stairs. He looked like a frail old man slooooooowly working his way up those stairs. I hope you Demos stick with him.🤣
Elvis [FKA Earl] Pitts American
July 17, 2024 at 7:31 pm
Good evening Sage Patriots,
Relax your Sphincters as you engage in another soothing FireSide Evening Chat with Elvis Pitts American,
Covid my @ss if Anyone Believes That than they have Dook 4 Brains.
Come on y’all everyone knows Joe Having Covid is a lie.
They just need to lock him up in the basement again like last time.
Besides America its an A. P. artical reprint so you know its a pack of “Dook” lies.
This installment of Sage Wisdom along with your evening fireside chat with Elvis has been brought to you courtsey of The Elvis Pitts American Fan Club,
Elvis Pitts American
Not Woke
July 17, 2024 at 7:38 pm
He is sharp and engaged. As sharp as I have ever seen him. Uh huh. The liberal media, the White House staff, the DNC, have been lying to the American people for nearly four years now.
Not Woke
July 17, 2024 at 8:07 pm
Joe gonna hang it up. I wish you Demos would keep him but the pressure is certainly mounting. Now we will get the incompetent VP. Can she campaign on her record as Border Czar? 🤣
Paul Passarelli
July 17, 2024 at 8:14 pm
Does anyone beside me wonder if Sleepy Joe is going to be diagnosed with a *FATAL* strain of the disease?
Does anyone besides me NOT put it pat the Democrats to arrange this to be the way Sleepy Joe is caused to ‘withdraw’ before the convention?
Not Woke
July 17, 2024 at 8:19 pm
Schumer and Jeffries have told King Joe it’s time to go. Ka Mana on deck.