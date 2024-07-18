July 18, 2024
Personnel note: Madhu Beriwal appointed to BPC Board

Staff Reports July 18, 2024

Madhu Beriwal
'I am deeply honored to join the Bipartisan Policy Center Board of Directors.'

Global emergency management consulting firm IEM International founder and Chair Madhu Beriwal has been appointed to the Bipartisan Policy Center Board of Directors.

Bringing together leaders from across the aisle, the BPC convenes influential industry experts to drive bipartisan solutions for positive change.

“I am deeply honored to join the Bipartisan Policy Center Board of Directors,” Beriwal said. “This distinguished role allows me to collaborate with peers in our shared mission to create meaningful, bipartisan solutions that address pressing national needs. I am committed to fostering dialogue and am excited to contribute to BPC’s impactful work in driving progress and fostering improvement.”

Beriwal’s new role at the BPC “aligns perfectly with the company’s mission to innovate and lead with integrity in all our endeavors,” IEM said in a news release.

IEM is a long-standing partner of the BPC, lending its expertise to the Center’s dialogue around both artificial intelligence and disaster recovery reform. The company said it was excited for the opportunity to advance the BPC’s mission of crafting bipartisan solutions.

BPC President and CEO Margaret Spellings said of the new board appointments, “I am delighted to welcome these distinguished leaders to our Board of Directors. Together, these new board members embody the spirit of bipartisanship and bring a level of expertise that will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to drive impactful policy solutions. We look forward to their contributions and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Staff Reports

Categories