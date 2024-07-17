‘Unstoppable’: Matt Gaetz vows to be Donald Trump’s ‘strongest ally in Congress’

One of Donald Trump’s staunchest congressional allies made an emphatic case for the former President’s election Wednesday in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention, while mocking in his own inimitable way the sitting President and his administration.

Opening his remarks, Rep. Matt Gaetz contended Trump is “unstoppable,” contrasting the former President to the current.

“Elect him President again, and America will be unstoppable too,” the Panama City Beach Republican said. “Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s been out, Democrats have been hiding the real Biden for years. We saw people in the witness protection program more often than we saw unscripted Biden.”

America is “sicker, lonelier, and poorer” under the current administration, Gaetz said, before making a reference to convicted former Sen. Bob Menendez.

“Inflation has gotten so bad you can no longer bribe Democrat senators with cash alone. You have to use gold bars just so the bribes hold value,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz vowed to be Trump’s “strongest ally in Congress,” saying he takes no lobbyist or PAC money and he would push for all lawmakers to do the same once the former President returns to the White House, in addition to advocating for term limits and a stock trading ban for members of Congress.

From there, Gaetz went on the attack against the current administration.

“A Democratic Congressman recently said any criticism of Biden is ableist. I don’t think it’s too much to ask that the American President be able to do the job,” Gaetz said of the current President.

Biden’s Vice President was not spared criticism either.

“Appointing Kamala Harris to oversee the border is like appointing Bernie Madoff to oversee your retirement plan,” Gaetz quipped, before moving to a strong endorsement of Trump’s running mate, tinged with Civil War references.

JD Vance, Gaetz said, “looks like a young Abraham Lincoln, but he’s from Ohio, like General Ulysses Grant, and like General Grant, Vance knows how to fight.”

“They can run Biden from the nursing home, Harris, George Clooney, or Robert DeNiro, whoever they want to run, we are on a mission to rescue and save this country and we ride or die with Donald J. Trump,” Gaetz said, closing with a crowd pleasing line that drew cheers from the crowd.