South Florida builders PAC backs ‘unparalleled’ Daniella Levine Cava for re-election

The Builders Association of South Florida’s (BSAF) political arm, BIPAC, is happy with the job Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has done and wants her to stay on for four more years.

BIPAC endorsed her this week.

“Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has demonstrated unparalleled leadership in fostering responsible and visionary government,” BSAF and BIPAC President Truly Burton said in a statement.

“BIPAC is proud to endorse her re-election and support her continued efforts in driving innovative solutions and effective advocacy for the benefit of all Miami-Dade County residents.”

The nod from BIPAC follows two consecutive years of 1% property tax rate cuts in Miami-Dade and investments in affordable housing that will result in 32,000 new units being built, Levine Cava’s campaign said.

It also joins bipartisan endorsements from nearly 75% of Miami-Dade’s municipal Mayors, almost two-thirds of Vice Mayors in the county, more than 90 other current and former local leaders, and myriad union and advocacy organizations.

Levine Cava, whose campaign recently announced it had raised more than $5 million toward her re-election effort, said in a statement that she is “deeply honored” to gain the support of BIPAC members.

“Together, we have made significant strides in fostering economic growth and innovation while addressing the challenges facing our community,” she said. “There is still more work to be done, and I am committed to continuing our progress once re-elected, ensuring that every resident of Miami-Dade has access to greater opportunities and a better quality of life.”

This year, she faces six challengers. Four are Republican: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, social media influencer Alex Otaola, media personality Carlos Garín and ex-Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, who in April rescinded his prior endorsement of Levine Cava after entering the race.

Miami-Dade Libertarian Party Vice Chair Miguel Quintero, who has multiple lawsuits active over the use of his “el Skipper” nickname on the ballot and fines the county levied against his at-home circus business, is also running. So is no-party candidate Eddy Rojas.

Levine Cava is a Democrat. However, all the candidates in the race will be on the Aug. 20 Primary ballot because the Miami-Dade Mayor’s race is technically nonpartisan. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two biggest vote-getters will square off in the Nov. 5 General Election.