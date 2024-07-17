Kat Cammack raises over $328K in latest filing period, sends significant cash to NRCC

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack has raised roughly $328,000 in outside contributions for her re-election campaign to Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

According to the latest filings on the Federal Election Commission on July 15, Cammack’s campaign, “Kat for Congress,” raised that sum from April 1 to June 30.

Cammack’s campaign received multiple donations during this period. The most significant contribution was a nearly $26,000 donation from the American Victory Fund, a multicandidate fundraising committee led by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Cammack received $5,000 donations from the American Optometric Association, the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association, the United States Sugar Corporation, Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America and Home Depot.

Other significant donations include $4,000 from AT&T employee PAC, from the National Association of Realtors and $2,500 from eight different donors, including the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the Duke Energy Corporation and the USA Rice Federation.

She also added close to $27,000 from transfers from other committees.

The report listed $298,203 in expenses for the campaign, notably more than $11,000 toward digital marketing company Ascent Strategic, as well as $10,000 toward facility rentals to the American Honor Foundation.

On top of regular expenses, Cammack gave $100,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee. She has nearly $716,000 in cash on hand as of the latest reporting period.

Cammack is running for her third term for the U.S. House after beating Democratic opponent Danielle Hawk with 62.5% of the vote in 2022. Republican candidate Alec Stevens filed to run against Cammack in the Primary in February, but has raised only $16,900 in comparison to the nearly $2 million Cammack has raised, making her the likely Republican candidate.

The winner of the Primary will face Democratic candidate Tom Wells. CD 3 heavily favors a Republican outcome, with former President Donald Trump winning the district in 2020 with 55% of voters and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio winning the area in 2022 with 62% of votes.

The CD 3Primary will take place on Aug. 20, with the winners facing off in the General Election on Nov. 5.