Jacksonville Bold for 7.17.24: The great communicator

If skeptics needed proof that Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is a strong favorite for re-election, they should have listened to Monday’s master class presentation of the city’s $1.9 billion budget.

Deegan adroitly addressed the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, calling for unity in a time when partisan tensions could be roiled for months, even years to come.

“It is a solemn responsibility that all of us have to each other … to find that love for each other, to disagree agreeably, to see each other’s humanity,” Deegan said, adding that she is “grateful” for the Council and that Jacksonville can be the “spark,” a “shining city” as “we all try to grapple with another tragedy in our country.”

Deegan’s first year in office has been characterized by occasional back and forth with the City Council and the Republican political machine, which is understandable given the Governor in Tallahassee and the supermajority GOP legislative branch locally.

But in contrast to some previous remarks where she called out Republican political consultants and the like, Deegan here struck a leadership tone that stressed the need for collaboration across party lines, reminding Bold of not the most recent Republican President but of Ronald Reagan – who had to deal with a Democratic legislative branch in getting much of his agenda through.

Urging approval of “the rest of the Community Benefits Agreement,” meaning the $94 million carved out by the City Council when it passed the Jaguars’ stadium deal last month, she harkens back to that accomplishment in her remarks.

“How many told us we couldn’t get that historic Jaguars deal done with the timetable we set out? What a testament to the power of collaboration. An agreement to build the Stadium of the Future where our proud cry of Duuuval will be heard for the next 30 years. A crowning achievement that will also allow for the completion of our riverfront parks and that will be made even better when we pass the rest of the community benefits agreement.”

Deegan also addressed her vision for downtown revitalization, which has been an issue for Mayors for decades.

“One of those catalytic projects is the downtown riverfront. It was the spark that made Tampa’s downtown ignite, and it will do the same for Jacksonville. We are investing in the Metropolitan Park Marina Fire Station, Museum and Dock; the new Museum of Science and History; and marina, bulkhead, dock, and lighting work along the North and Southbank. The CIP now also includes the funding negotiated with the Jaguars to complete Riverfront Plaza, Shipyards West Park and Metropolitan Park,” Deegan said.

In her remarks, she made just one reference to DeSantis-approved policy, noting that the city will need private help for the state law compelling local jurisdictions to end public sleeping by the unhoused, called an “unfunded state mandate on homelessness” by Deegan.

“The budget is directing $10 million in 2024-2025 to address the requirements of the new law making it illegal to sleep in public spaces. We anticipate the total cost of this initiative to be $15 million, and we are calling on the private sector to close the gap,” the Mayor said.

As the saying goes, the Mayor proposes and the Council disposes. However, in presenting her first “real” budget, given that the current document was an adaptation of Lenny Curry’s priorities, Deegan showed why she got a majority of votes last year.

The next test for this Mayor is whether this plan will be picked apart next month in Finance Committee hearings.

Read the full budget story here.

Universal condemnation

Leaders from across the local political spectrum denounced Saturday’s attack on Trump’s life in a rare show of unity.

“Political violence is indefensible and unacceptable in the United States of America. My prayers are with the former President and his family. Let’s gather ourselves in this moment and remember who we are,” Deegan posted to X.

“Political violence is never acceptable and as (the) Chair of the Duval Democrats, I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. As we wait to learn more about (this) horrifying incident, I’m grateful for the swift action of law enforcement and pray for all those in attendance,” added Daniel Henry.

Dean Black, the chair of the Duval County Republicans, added that “President Trump displayed his indomitable fighting spirit (Saturday) in the face of near tragedy. The security breach is unfathomable. My wife Kim and I will be at the Republican National Convention this week and will continue to keep him in our prayers. Onward to Milwaukee!”

The Duval GOP also offered a corollary statement, holding the current President responsible.

“This moment is the consequence of the rhetoric from those who oppose him. Recently, Joe Biden said, “It’s time to put President Trump in the bull’s-eye.” This is outrageous rhetoric,” the party claimed. “Politics is divisive, and our disagreements have led to polarization across our Nation. However, those we disagree with are our co-workers, family members, and, most importantly, our Countrymen. We must learn to live with one another.”

“May the Lord Jesus Christ be with President Trump. Pray and then go to work to save our Republic,” Curry added.

“Praying for President Trump’s swift recovery and for the family of (the) innocent victim,” asserted Republican Council member Nick Howland. “Thankful, as always, for the rapid, direct, and professional response from our Secret Service and First Responders. They train for these scenarios, and we’re all safer for it.”

His colleague Rory Diamond posed a provocative rhetorical question: “And, ‘we’ are the threat to democracy … ?”

Democratic Council member Jimmy Peluso took a different tack.

“Political violence & this heightened sense of ‘hating the other side’ needs to end in this country. This isn’t who or what we are & we need to remind ourselves of that. I’m glad the former POTUS is safe, but an innocent bystander was also killed. Pray for them & our country.”

State Rep. Angie Nixon weighed in also.

“Our democracy should be free from violence. My thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost a loved one and all that have been impacted in (Saturday’s) shooting in Pennsylvania.”

Lose/Lose

A member of Congress from North Florida says it’s only a matter of time before House Democrats break against the President.

“I think that there’s going to be a tipping point when (Democratic Leader) Hakeem Jeffries or someone else in senior leadership in the Democrat movement says it’s time for him to step aside as nominee,” said Rep. Kat Cammack on Saturday’s “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

Thus far, Jeffries has stopped short of publicly urging Biden to leave the race, but he did send a letter to colleagues after a private meeting with the President this week.

“In my conversation with President Biden, I directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together,” the New York Democrat wrote.

Cammack added that when talking to “colleagues across the aisle all collectively, no matter what state, no matter how safe of a Democrat-held seat, they say ‘We are in big trouble. This is a lose, lose situation for us.’”

Doesn’t matter

Rep. Aaron Bean, meanwhile, made a related argument to his congressional colleague on Newsmax – that if Democrats change to Kamala Harris from Biden, it doesn’t mean policies change at all.

“You vote for an open border, regardless of Joe or whoever’s pulling the strings. It is an open border. It is high inflation. It is men in women’s locker rooms and competing against women. It is continued student loan giveaways. Whoever is at the top of the ticket, that’s what you’re voting for,” he said.

Bean also said Democrats’ performance in office is why their approval is in the tank.

“Everybody’s numbers are bad because people are tired of playing this pretend game. They know good and well that America was much stronger, the economy was better, everybody was doing better than we’re doing right now under, under this current President,” Bean said.

Rutherford rakes

The Trump-endorsed Republican incumbent from Florida’s 5th Congressional District has more than half a million dollars to spend ahead of the Aug. 20 Primary.

Rep. John Rutherford of Jacksonville reports $527,393 on hand as of the end of June, with $108,417 raised during the second quarter of 2024 and $85,138 spent.

Donors to the former sheriff and four-term Congressman include the Muskogee Creek Nation, Altria, CSX’s “Good Government Fund,” the Florida Municipal Electric Association, the National Association of Convenience Stores, the PepsiCo “Concerned Citizens Fund,” various sugar PACs, and Walmart’s PAC for responsible government.

Rutherford is heading for a rematch with Mara Macie, one of two Primary challengers to Rutherford in 2022. She was unsuccessful, getting 18% of the vote and finishing in a distant second place, with Rutherford taking 66% in that election.

Macie’s Q2 numbers aren’t in, but she is running a grassroots campaign and has nearly $20,000 on hand. The St. Johns County Republican Executive Committee has also endorsed her.

Weed watch

Sen. Tracie Davis says yes-we-can(nabis) regarding a legalization measure on November’s ballot.

“Our current approach to marijuana regulation is failing. Rather than continuing to bury our heads in the sand and pretend that this substance is any different from alcohol or tobacco, the people of Florida have a chance to alter the trajectory of our state for generations to come,” Davis wrote in the Times-Union. “Let’s stop needlessly arresting people and instead create jobs, generate tax revenue and control marijuana in a legal, regulated and safe market. Help me legalize adult use of marijuana by voting YES for Amendment 3 in November.”

Davis also rebuts contentions by DeSantis and others that the amendment lacks guardrails.

“The language of both the amendment and Florida’s Constitution makes clear that lawmakers – such as myself – will have complete authority to regulate the time, place and manner of consumption of adult-use marijuana. My colleagues and I will address issues like smoking in public, driving under the influence and other matters – just as we do for tobacco, alcohol and other substances.”

Cuppa Jax

Speaking of Davis, the future Senate Democratic Caucus Leader will be the next guest at Cuppa Jax on Wednesday, July 24, at 8 a.m.

Davis is expected to discuss issues related to her various Committee assignments in the 2024 Session, such as Transportation (Vice Chair), Appropriations, Governmental Oversight and Accountability, Health Policy, Select Committee on Resiliency and more.

Cuppa Jax is held at the Riverplace Tower Skyline Room, 1301 Riverplace Boulevard in Jacksonville. Tickets are $15, available through Eventbrite. The Fresh Fork will provide breakfast.

Farm funds

Florida is committing $4,999,999 to preserve a 2,400-acre timber and farming parcel at the headwaters of the South Prong of the St. Mary’s River.

The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, is the mechanism for the easement of rural land protection.

“We’re thrilled to welcome South Prong to the growing community of generational farmers in Florida dedicated to the productivity and sustainability of our agricultural landscape through the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program,” said FDACS Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “Protecting our rural lands through rural land easements enhances food security, keeps these properties in the local tax system, and ensures property owners comply with state conservation standards for land and natural resources.”

South Prong Plantation, which abuts the St. Mary’s River, combines a working farm and an environmental preserve in its pine forest and cypress wetlands. Timber can be harvested on roughly 1,355 acres.

Simpson has prioritized the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, advocating for legislation guaranteeing a recurring $100 million for projects like this, where the state secures rights to protect the parcel from potentially ecologically perilous development.

Board add

Operation New Hope is bringing Mayo Clinic’s Director of Community Relations into the fold.

Operation New Hope’s president and CEO, Reggie Fullwood, said his organization is “thrilled to welcome Ashley Pratt to our Board of Directors.”

“Her dedication to social justice and her extensive experience in community relations will be a tremendous asset to our organization. We look forward to working together to create more opportunities for individuals and families throughout Florida.”

“Since first encountering Operation New Hope in 2020, I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact the organization has on individuals and families not just in Jacksonville but across Florida,” said Pratt. “Joining Operation New Hope’s Board of Directors presents a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to a respected nonprofit and, in addition, align my values with actionable impact. I am thrilled for the opportunity to empower individuals and communities toward brighter futures while advocating for systemic change.”

Election talk

The Jessie is the place to be Thursday night, as The Tributary will discuss the 2024 cycle.

“What are the key issues? What do voters need to know about changes to voting? From School Board representatives to amendments to the Florida Constitution to state and U.S. lawmakers, what do you want to know about candidates and issues? Join us for an evening of learning and dialogue,” the invite urges.

Policy discussion will be privileged.

“The Tributary is committed to covering the elections in August and November – not as a horse race, but instead focusing on the issues at stake. Bring your ideas, questions, and knowledge for a conversation with The Tributary and a panel of experts about the past, present, and future of these critical elections that will play a role in Jacksonville’s communities over the next decade.”

Great expectations

The Jaguars open training camp on July 24. Nine draft picks and a bushel of undrafted rookies will experience their first training camps. Some enter with high expectations; others just try to earn a roster spot. What are the best-case scenarios for rookies? What about the minimum expectations? Let’s dive in:

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars’ first-round pick will have the highest expectations from fans and teammates alike. He drew rave reviews for his football mind and physical skills in offseason practices. Then again, there was no threat of being tackled by his own teammates. The big test will come when preseason games begin. Until then, the expectation will be that Thomas can stretch a defense and be a deep threat. The minimum expectation is that Thomas looks the part and can develop as a complementary receiver to Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and tight end Evan Engram. The best-case scenario is that Thomas immediately pushes for a starting job.

DT Maason Smith

Unlike Thomas, Smith isn’t expected to be a splash player as a rookie. Heading into camp, Smith is penciled in as a backup defensive end. He could get more work early in camp depending on how the team uses veteran Arik Armstead as he returns from offseason surgery. Smith recorded 2.5 sacks over the past two seasons, so he needs to work on his pass-rush technique. The minimum expectation is that his physicality will appear on the NFL field. The best-case scenario is for Smith to establish himself as a reliable backup by the end of camp.

CB Jarrian Jones

One of the darlings of the offseason, Jones could surprise and become a serious contender for a starting job this season. The former Florida State Seminole is one of the players under consideration to fill the void left by the departed Darious Williams. He will have to outplay veterans Ronald Darby and Buster Brown to earn a starting spot. The best-case scenario is that Jones builds on his strong offseason work and forces his way into the starting lineup. The minimum expectation is to show that he can be a reliable option as a backup corner who can develop into a starter.

OT Javon Foster

In an offensive line room full of veterans, Foster is not expected to step in immediately. With Cam Robinson, Anton Harrison, and Walker Little all with starting tackle experience, Foster is a player who can make a roster and develop for the future. The best-case scenario is that he can be relied upon in a pinch as a rookie. The minimum expectation is for him to show enough to make the roster.

DT Jordan Jefferson

Best-case scenario: Secures the job as DaVon Hamilton’s backup at nose tackle.

Minimum expectation: Practice squad.

CB De’antre Prince

Best-case scenario: Pushes for playing time as a reserve defensive back and on special team.

Minimum expectation: Practice squad.

RB/KR Keilan Robinson

Best-case scenario: Secures the kick return job for opening day.

Minimum expectation: Shows enough to be kept on the roster or practice squad.

K Cam Little

It’s simple for a kicker. The minimum expectation is to make your kicks. The best-case scenario is that he makes his kicks.

DE Myles Cole

Best-case scenario: Make the opening day roster.

Minimum expectation: A development player on the practice squad.