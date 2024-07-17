Democrats hail favorable presidential poll, Joe Biden’s rent cap pitch

Florida Republicans continue to dominate news cycles amid the ongoing Republican National Convention. But their Democratic counterparts argue that neither the 2024 race nor Joe Biden’s political legacy are over yet.

For starters, the Florida Democrats are trumpeting favorable polling released this week from Redfield and Wilton, which shows Donald Trump is up by just 4 points in the state.

“It’s a mistake to count Florida out,” said Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair Nikki Fried. “We know that the more voters see of Donald Trump — not to mention his newest lackey JD Vance — the more they remember why the country rejected him in 2020. And in Florida, polls like this show that more and more Floridians are tired of suffering under Republican rule.”

Worth noting: Republicans enjoy a registered voter advantage of roughly 963,000 voters as of the latest tally. It’s unclear from the article the FDP linked what the polling model used was, however.

Fried also went after Gov. Ron DeSantis and his leadership of the state.

“While they grandstand in Milwaukee, we’re letting voters know exactly who’s responsible for Ron’s extreme abortion ban and our growing property insurance crisis. Florida Democrats are building a foundation for the future and a broad coalition of voters ready to take back Florida. We’re fully focused on putting ourselves in play and re-electing President Biden and Vice President (Kamala) Harris,” Fried added.

Meanwhile, Democratic elected officials are heralding Biden’s plans to cap rent increases at 5% and to build two million new homes to curb America’s housing crisis.

“In a time where Floridians are facing skyrocketing housing prices and are struggling to pay rent, we need to find ways to put them in reach of the American dream to afford a home. We’re seeing large corporations buying up land in Florida and selling at unaffordable prices that block out local Floridians trying to find a home,” said U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson.

“That’s why I’m proud President Biden and Vice President Harris announced their plan to cap rent increases nationwide that would help everyday Floridians afford housing. Every time I go back to South Florida, people don’t care about the politics politicians play in Washington; they care about being able to afford a home and care for their family. That’s what today’s plan from the Biden-Harris administration is all about and it’s real solutions like this one that are going to help Democrats win in November.”

“The rent is too damn high and this election is too damn important!” said state Sen. Victor Torres. “Floridians cannot afford another four years of Trump and extreme MAGA Republicans who will continue giving their rich real estate developers handouts while they jack up rent for hard-working Americans. We need leadership to address this housing crisis from the top — I’m grateful that President Biden and Vice President Harris are prioritizing everyday working families and our needs.”

“One of the most common concerns I hear from constituents is that housing is too expensive,” addedd Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “President Biden’s focused on easing that pain point for all Americans and will directly help us address our own housing crisis here in Jacksonville.”