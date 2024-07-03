Daniella Levine Cava campaign crosses $5M raised toward re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

After a haul of roughly $650,000 in June, Daniella Levine Cava says she has now amassed more than $5.2 million to defend her job as Miami-Dade County Mayor.

Levine Cava’s camp said nearly 4,000 individual contributions have flown into her campaign account and political committee, Our Democracy, since she made history in 2020 as Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor.

That includes 1,500 contributions under $100 and an average donation of $300.

A tally Florida Politics conducted of Levine Cava’s fundraising numbers since December 2020 — not counting the second half of June 2024, which pends reporting — found Levine Cava’s team may have undercounted her gains. Through mid-June, county campaign finance records show she raised $5.49 million.

Levine Cava said in a statement that she is “so grateful for the confidence and outpouring of support from our community.”

“Together, we are building a stronger, more future-ready Miami-Dade — but we are not finished yet,” she said. “With another four years, I look forward to continuing my service and leading with vision, integrity, and a commitment to results. Onward to August!”

Levine Cava officially launched her re-election last year and has since attracted a deluge of bipartisan endorsements from nearly 75% of Miami-Dade’s municipal Mayors, almost two-thirds of Vice Mayors in the county, more than 90 other current and former local leaders, and myriad union and advocacy organizations.

This year, she faces five challengers. Four are Republican: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, social media influencer Alex Otaola, media personality Carlos Garín and ex-Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, who in April rescinded his prior endorsement of Levine Cava after entering the race.

Miami-Dade Libertarian Party Vice Chair Miguel Quintero, who has multiple lawsuits active over the use of his “el Skipper” nickname on the ballot and fines the county levied against his at-home circus business, is also running. So is no-party candidate Eddy Rojas.

Levine Cava is a Democrat. However, all the candidates in the race will be on the Aug. 20 Primary ballot because the Miami-Dade Mayor’s race is technically nonpartisan. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two biggest vote-getters will square off in the Nov. 5 General Election.