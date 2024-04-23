21 Vice Mayors endorse Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s re-election campaign just announced the endorsements of nearly two-thirds of the county’s municipal Vice Mayors.

Twenty-one Vice Mayors are officially backing Levine Cava to hold onto the county’s top government job, including 13 Democrats, seven Republicans and one no-party official.

Together, they represent more than 23% of Miami-Dade’s nearly 2.7 million residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

“I am so deeply grateful to have the trust and endorsements of these incredible Vice Mayors from across Miami-Dade,” Levine Cava said in a statement Tuesday.

“Over these past four years, we’ve worked tirelessly and across party lines to meet the needs of our communities, uplift every resident, and build a county that is resilient and future-ready. In partnership with local leaders and members of our community, we will continue to work together to tackle the challenges ahead and to create a brighter future for all of Miami-Dade.”

Levine Cava’s new Democratic endorsers include Vice Mayors Rhonda Anderson of Coral Gables, Sharon Butler of Florida City, Franklin Caplan of Key Biscayne, Richard Chervony of North Bay Village, Shannon Del Prado of Pinecrest, Laura Dominguez of Miami Beach, Mary Estimé-Irvin of North Miami, Natasha Ervin of Opa-locka, Joshua Fuller of Bay Harbor Islands, Tina Paul of Surfside, Luis Pirela of El Portal, Leanne Tellam of Palmetto Bay and Katrina Wilson of Miami Gardens.

Republican Vice Mayors Edgar Ayala of Medley, Juan Blanes of West Miami, Sean Fletcher of Homestead, Javier Holtz of Indian Creek, Paul Kruss of Aventura, Oscar Puig-Corve of Doral and Seth Salver of Bal Harbour endorsed as well. So did independent Vice Mayor Jesse Valinsky of Miami Shore Village.

Their backing joins nods from 25 municipal Mayors across the county, a slew of federal and state officials, community leaders, and many unions and advocacy groups.

Dominguez said in a statement that Levine Cava, a fellow Democrat, has been an “invaluable partner to the city of Miami Beach” as it works to meet residents’ needs.

“Our Mayor is never too busy to listen and always working to build consensus,” she said. “A true servant leader whose presence is unmatched, I am proud to endorse Mayor Daniella Levine Cava for re-election.”

Fletcher, who won re-election with 63% of the vote in November, called Levine Cava’s leadership “a beacon of hope” for the county.

“(She) is relentless in her pursuit of solutions to quality-of-life issues like housing, transit, infrastructure, and affordability,” he said in a statement.

“Here in Homestead, we’ve seen Mayor Levine Cava — formerly our Commissioner for District 8 — deliver proven results to keep us safe, expand our transportation corridor, and improve access to opportunities for students, families, and business owners. Mayor Levine Cava has helped us make progress and I am honored to offer my endorsement and support as she continues to move Miami-Dade forward.”

The founder of nonprofit Catalyst Miami, Levine Cava made history in November 2020 by becoming the first woman and the first Jewish person elected Miami-Dade Mayor.

She faces five challengers this year in the technically nonpartisan Mayor’s race.

Three are Republicans: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, social media influencer Alex Otaola and actor Carlos Garín, who previously mounted unsuccessful bids for Congress and the Miami-Dade Commission.

Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, a trapeze artist suing the county over code violation fines at his home-based business, is her lone Democratic opponent.

Eddy Rojas, a cargo and transportation executive, has no party affiliation.

All six candidates will be on the Aug. 23 Primary Election ballot. If no one secures more than 50% of the vote, the two with the largest vote shares will square off in the Nov. 5 General Election.