April 23, 2024
Group backing recreational pot amendment touts support from veterans coalition

Gray Rohrer April 23, 2024

Cbd Concept, Medical Marijuana, cannabis and blue background
'Many of our brave veterans across the country and here in Florida have been strong advocates for the freedom to access a legal, regulated cannabis market.'

The main group looking to pass a ballot measure legalizing marijuana for recreational use is gathering a coalition of veterans to support the amendment.

Smart & Safe Florida, whose political committee is backed mostly by Trulieve, a Tallahassee-based medical marijuana company, backed the effort to put the measure on the ballot as Amendment 3. Now, the organization is trying to shore up support among voters to get over the 60% threshold needed in November to legalize recreational pot.

“Many of our brave veterans across the country and here in Florida have been strong advocates for the freedom to access a legal, regulated cannabis market,” reads a statement from Smart & Safe Florida.

“The ‘Vets Vote #YesOn3’ coalition will work throughout Florida to educate, advocate, and turn out voters to support Amendment 3 on the November ballot, focusing on the significance of cannabis as a safe and effective alternative to synthetic opioids, which are commonly prescribed to treat PTSD and other conditions.”

According to the group, the coalition includes more than 600 Florida veterans.

Amendment 3 would legalize the use of marijuana for recreational purposes by those over 21. It would also grant licensed medical marijuana treatment centers the ability to “acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute” marijuana and related products for such use.

The amendment also notes that it doesn’t change federal law, which still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug that is illegal.

If 60% of voters approve the measure, it would take effect six months after the November election.

Trulieve put more than $40 million behind the effort to get Amendment 3 on the ballot, and was joined by Curaleaf, Verano Holdings, Greenthumb Industries, Ayr Wellness Inc. and Cresco Labs to give $14.9 million in the first three months of the year.

Smart & Safe Florida stated that the coalition is the first of many to come.

A poll released by Florida Atlantic University last week showed 47% of voters support the measure. The age group with the lowest level of support were those over 65, with just 36%.

