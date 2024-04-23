Rick Scott rips Joe Biden for catering to ‘antisemitic base’

Florida’s junior Senator is slamming President Joe Biden in a new opinion piece, saying that the President’s diffidence on Israel’s ongoing battles is rooted in political considerations.

Writing in “The Hill,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said Biden “has shown the American people that he will pander to his antisemitic base over supporting Israel, one of America’s greatest allies and the only democracy in the Middle East.”

“President Biden is ceding his party to radical pro-Hamas extremists. While these anti-Israel mobs call for the destruction of Israel and threaten Jewish Americans, Biden doubles down in his criticism of Israel, terrified to anger the extremists in his base because he cares more about winning in places like Michigan than standing up to violent antisemitism,” Scott added.

The “criticism of Israel” cited by Scott comes after Biden offered criticism to the most strident partisans domestically on both sides of the fraught issue between the Israeli government and Hamas and enablers such as the Iranian government.

“I condemn the antisemitic protests. That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians,” the President said to reporters, as reported by POLITICO.

In a longer statement regarding Passover, Biden offered a stronger condemnation of campus protesters who have reminded some Jewish students and faculty of troubling times historically, with violent words and actions driving some from campuses at Yale and Columbia Universities.

“The ancient story of persecution against Jews in the Haggadah also reminds us that we must speak out against the alarming surge of Antisemitism — in our schools, communities, and online. Silence is complicity,” Biden said.

“Even in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant Antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous — and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country.”

Biden has also taken issue with Israel’s prosecution of the war against Hamas in recent months, another issue that nettles Scott, but reflects a large portion of the Democratic base being unwilling to back what it sees as human rights abuses against Palestinian noncombatants.