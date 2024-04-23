April 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody wants Joe Biden to explain high number of migrant flights to Florida

Jacob OglesApril 23, 20244min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 4.23.24: Foreign aid — Florida’s 404 — FISA — Niger

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis announces investments in Wildlife Corridor, red tide mitigation

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rips Joe Biden, Congress on abortion, Mexican border security

Ashley Moody Joe Biden
She referenced an analysis about a controversial administration immigration policy.

With President Joe Biden campaigning in Tampa, Attorney General Ashley Moody says he owes Florida an explanation of an immigration program allowing migrants to be flown into Florida airports.

She called for the press to ask Biden about the program.

“Attention all Florida media: Do not let Joe Biden leave Tampa today until you have asked him why he has flown the vast majority of aliens within his illegal direct flight program into Florida and why he keeps doing that despite unvetted criminals committing murders and rapes,” Moody posted on X.

She then linked to a Fox News story about a Haitian immigrant facing murder charges in New York for allegedly killing two people while awaiting an appearance in immigration court.

But her social media post more relevantly referenced a recent Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) report that shows a disproportionate number of migrants interacting with the Homeland Security Department have ended up on flights to Florida.

A CIS analysis of public Customs and Border Protection data shows at least 386,000 migrants were allowed entry into the U.S. at the southern border and were then flown to parts of the interior U.S. to await immigration court dates.

Of those, CIS said 326,000 migrants flew to Miami, the most popular destination by far. Houston was in second place with about 22,000 flights.

Of note, Gov. Ron DeSantis immediately after the study was published called the program “illegal” and “problematic.” But he also said the hundreds of thousands flying to Miami through the program are not remaining in Florida.

“We have not seen large numbers in our communities all of a sudden, like you’ve seen in New York and Chicago and some of these other (cities),” DeSantis said at a press conference in Polk City. “And so that may be the case that he’s bringing people in under this illegal parole program and then they’re migrating to sanctuary jurisdictions that could be happening,”

However, CIS analysts figured that most coming to Florida would end up staying in the Sunshine State.

“Many of the landing Cubans, Venezuelans, and Haitians will obviously choose to stay in Florida, where expatriate communities are already large. But some percentage of the newly ‘legalized’ aspiring border crossers who land there and in Texas, New York, and California likely transfer to domestic flights to their final destinations across the nation,” the report said.

___

A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott rips Joe Biden for catering to 'antisemitic base'

nextJunior League of Tampa is staffing Board of Directors for new stand-alone diaper bank

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories