April 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Junior League of Tampa is staffing Board of Directors for new stand-alone diaper bank
Stock image via Adobe.

Janelle Irwin TaylorApril 23, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 4.23.24: Foreign aid — Florida’s 404 — FISA — Niger

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis announces investments in Wildlife Corridor, red tide mitigation

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rips Joe Biden, Congress on abortion, Mexican border security

diaper
The organization distributes more than 1 million diapers in Hillsborough County each year.

The Junior League of Tampa is launching its Diaper Bank as a stand-alone nonprofit that will continue work to provide diapers to those in need.

As part of its new endeavor, the Junior League is recruiting members of the Tampa Bay area community for its Board of Directors. Applications to serve on the Board are open on the Junior League of Tampa website, and are due by May 31.

The selection committee for the new Board includes Chair Andrew Smith, along with Tampa City Council member Luis Viera, Michelle Shimberg, Mindy Murphy, Andrew Kirwan and Adri Colina.

The Board will be responsible for making decisions impacting the organization’s long-term success, and ability to meet its mission. Members will be required to lend their time and expertise to the Diaper Bank Board, including a 20-hour per month anticipated monthly commitment.

The Diaper Bank will launch initially without paid staff, and will be run by volunteers.

The Junior League of Tampa founded the Diaper Bank in 2018. It distributes more than 1 million diapers in Hillsborough County each year. Volunteers collect, purchase and pack diapers for more than 16 community partners who receive the diapers free of charge. Those partners then provide the diapers to families in need.

Transitioning the program into a stand-alone nonprofit ensures long-term sustainability and will facilitate investment into future growth.

The Junior League of Tampa expects the new nonprofit to be fully independent in January.

While statewide safety net programs are available to provide food, health care, housing, and other services to help provide help to those struggling, diapers are not covered through traditional programs. That leaves local charities as often the only source for diapers for families who cannot otherwise afford them.

The Junior League of Tampa was founded in 1926 and is an organization of 1,900 women who promote volunteerism, the development of women and the improvement of communities through volunteer action and leadership.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAshley Moody wants Joe Biden to explain high number of migrant flights to Florida

nextRick Scott threatens federal defunding of Columbia University

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories