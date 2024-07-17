July 17, 2024
Man pleads not guilty to animal cruelty after leaving puppies at Disney Springs parking garage
Wilson Nieves Cortes

Gabrielle RussonJuly 17, 2024

3 puppies survived but 1 puppy was euthanized.

Wilson Nieves Cortes is pleading not guilty to four counts of felony animal cruelty after being accused of leaving his puppies in the Disney Springs parking garage for two hours while he went to dinner, records show.

He was booked July 10 and then was released from the Orange County Jail eight hours later after paying the $4,000 bond, according to the Orange County Community Corrections.

Nieves Cortes is requesting a jury trial. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment this week.

On May 4, the 39-year-old Puerto Rican left four Bernese Mountain Dog, Poodle and Australian Shepherd mix in his black Mazda CX-5 with the four windows cracked in the Lime Parking Garage.

Three of the four-month-old puppies survived, but one puppy was euthanized after authorities said it was in critical condition.

That day, the temperature reached 77 degrees with 77% relative humidity. and a heat index of about 78 degrees.

Nieves Cortes told authorities he didn’t think he would be at Disney’s popular shopping and restaurant complex long when he went to eat dinner. He had just bought the puppies and planned to fly back to Puerto Rico that night.

“Wilson stated he walked inside to find a ‘fast food’ ‘to go’ style restaurant due to the dogs being in the vehicle. Wilson stated he walked around Disney Springs and noticed mostly all of the establishments were restaurants and his intention was to not sit down anywhere and eat. Wilson stated he located Blaze pizza at which time he waited in line for a short period of time,” the arrest warrant affidavit said.

Wilson stated when he noticed the line was not moving fast enough he decided to leave Disney Springs and walk back to his vehicle. Wilson stated he parked inside of the parking garage intentionally due to there being plenty of shade and it not being hot for the puppies

One Disney World firefighter said Nieves Cortes “showed no signs of concern for the animals” and didn’t ask about the puppy that was taken to an emergency vet and later died after he learned he was not going to get the puppies back.

Disney World firefighters later adopted the surviving puppies.

“The puppies adopted by the firefighters are truly lucky to be with these heroic guys and their families,” Central Florida Tourism Oversight District spokesman Matthew Oberly told Florida Politics.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

