Rick Scott RNC speech extols Donald Trump, describes Joe Biden ‘nightmare’

Florida’s junior Senator was greeted by people chanting his name Tuesday night.

At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Rick Scott offered an aggressively pro-Donald Trump speech.

“Well, the Democrats couldn’t stop him. The media couldn’t stop him. The liberal judges couldn’t stop him. A bullet couldn’t stop him. Can anything stop Donald Trump from becoming the next president and making America great again,” Scott asked rhetorically, eliciting a loud “no” response from the crowd.

Scott noted he knew Trump before either entered politics, and that Trump should be in the White House “every day going forward,” before telling his own autobiography as an example of the American Dream fulfilled.

As a USA chant broke out, Scott said “we will win,” before describing a “dream” of “time-traveling” into a world where Joe Biden got re-elected.

He got to see “the ghost of Biden’s future,” and realized it was no dream, but a “nightmare,” where “Mexican cartels got frequent flyer miles” and elections were “rigged because they got so many non-citizens to vote.”

Scott condemned the “old, evil idea” of “socialism” embodied by Democrats, promising that no such thing would happen under Trump.

He lauded Trump for showing “courage” after he was shot, urging those on hand to “fight, fight, fight” and “make sure Trump gets re-elected.”