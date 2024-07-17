Aaron Dimmock reports $285K in donations from ex-Senators, business giants as he challenges Matt Gaetz

Political newcomer Aaron Dimmock nearly $285,000 to challenge U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in a Republican Primary.

The Pensacola Republican filed his first financial report since a last-minute candidacy in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. The fundraising report shows support from sources across the country, such as Walmart heir Robson Walton, former U.S. Sen. John Danforth, and private investment fund founder Craig Duchossois.

“Happy to report we had a successful fundraising quarter, raising nearly $285k in a little over two months as a first-time candidate!” Dimmock posted on social media.

“I’m especially thankful for the donors from all across Northwest Florida who put their trust in me and my campaign. Thank you.”

But reports indicate he lacks significant donations from the Florida Panhandle. Besides $11,000 obtained through a candidate loan, only one $500 donation comes from an individual listing an address in CD 1.

He also significantly trails Gaetz in dollars. The four-term incumbent through the end of June reported more than $1.78 million in cash on hand, compared to Dimmock’s less than $263,000.

Gaetz’s cash advantage comes after a quarter when he spent significantly more than he raised. The incumbent netted over $783,000 from April through June, more than double Dimmock’s haul. But he also spent more than $1.05 million.

The vast amount of donations to Gaetz’s campaign came from small donors around the country, many of whom gave multiple times and have collectively donated hundreds throughout the election cycle.

A significant amount of Gaetz’s spending went to airfare and lodging from a recent trip to El Salvador for the presidential election, where the campaign spent more than $4,300 on hotel lodging alone. But Gaetz also spent more than $32,000 on direct mail pieces with Elections Connections.

In contrast, Dimmock, so far, has only spent a little more than $33,000, with nearly a third of that covering a $10,440 qualifying fee with the Florida Division of Elections. The next largest expense was more than $8,000 spent with fundraising consultant Arena in Salt Lake City.

The incumbent has invested significantly in painting Dimmock as a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and a puppet of ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Gaetz orchestrated the ouster of McCarthy, a first in Congressional history. Subsequently, McCarthy helped vet Dimmock as an opponent to challenge Gaetz in a GOP Primary in the deep-red district.

The connection with McCarthy likely contributed to the large number of major donations received in just a couple of months on the campaign trail.

McCarthy has worked to depose other Republicans who participated in his removal as Speaker. He boasted to The Bulwark from the Republican National Convention floor about his role in helping defeat Rep. Bob Good, where John McGuire unseated the incumbent in a Republican Primary earlier this year.

Gaetz, though, may prove more formidable. He has a national profile and is set to speak at the RNC on Wednesday during prime time. He also boasts the support of Trump, who had endorsed McGuire in Virginia. A Trump-connected pollster also recently found Gaetz to have a dominating lead in polls.