Matt Gaetz attacks Aaron Dimmock’s DEI background in 6-figure ad buy

A new ad from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s campaign slams Republican Primary opponent Aaron Dimmock as a devotee of woke ideology and Washington lobbyists.

As the ad displays images of violent riots that accompanied some Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in 2020, a narrator says Dimmock “swore allegiance to BLM” as “rioters burned out cities.”

“Dimmock is backed by the lobbyists who hate Matt Gaetz,” a narrator says. “Aaron Dimmock isn’t conservative. He’s not even a Floridian. Stand up to the swamp. Say no to the BLM-supporting DEI instructor Aaron Dimmock.”

The “Raging Liberal” ad will run for 12 days on digital and TV, reaching voters in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. The Gaetz campaign said it spent six figures on the ad buy.

The ad goes after prominent parts of Dimmock’s résumé before the candidate — who has ties to ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — entered the race.

The ad paints Dimmock as an avatar of “woke indoctrination in our military” who “embraced DEI talking points.”

Dimmock in 2020 led the Chapman & Co. Leadership Institute, where he oversaw diversity training initiatives and used the #BlackLivesMatter or #DiversityandInclusion hashtags to promote messages, often to promote other speakers.

Since Dimmock’s late entry into the CD 1 race, Gaetz has slammed his DEI history, including labeling the Republican as “DEI Dimmock” on websites parked at web domains with Dimmock’s name.

Dimmock briefly served as Director of Executive Development for the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz Center for Leadership at the University of West Florida, but parted ways with the university after launching his campaign. Before that, he served as Director of the Missouri Leadership Academy, which he was still listing as an employer when he launched his campaign. At that time, Dimmock still had a picture of St. Louis as the banner on his LinkedIn page.

The ad closes with an image of Gaetz with former President Donald Trump and a headline noting the presumptive 2024 presidential nominee has endorsed Gaetz in CD 1.

Dimmock and Gaetz face off in an Aug. 20 GOP Primary.