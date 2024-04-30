April 30, 2024
Matt Gaetz snaps up Aaron Dimmock web domains, uses them to attack his challenger’s DEI record
Image via Matt Gaetz's AndrewDimmockforCongress.com

DEI Dimmock
The incumbent now controls AaronDimmock.com, AaronDimmockForCongress.com and DimmockForCongress.com.

A Republican Primary challenger to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz failed to register several internet domains with his name. Now, Gaetz’s campaign has snapped them up, and will use them to publicize Aaron Dimmock’s record of supporting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The website AaronDimmockForCongress.com now directs web users to a website with the headline “Meet DEI Dimmock” that outlines past positions espoused by Dimmock in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and promoting DEI practices. The campaign also owns AaronDimmock.com and DimmockForCongress.com, and intends to publish the same content at both addresses.

A WhoIs search shows all of the domains were registered on April 26 for a year.

The website includes a link to an article on The Daily Caller detailing comments made by Dimmock on social media. It also spotlights a number of archived social media posts Dimmock published in 2020 while he led the Chapman & Co. Leadership Institute, some using the #BlackLivesMatter or #DiversityandInclusion hashtags.

Many of the posts promote and quote institute speakers. That includes Dimmock promoting an event with Chapman & Co. founder Matt Whiat, who in his own social media post states “diversity without inclusion” is like “Tom Petty without the Heartbreakers.”

The Gaetz-run website also says Dimmock attended “DEI Indoctrination courses,” again relying on information from the candidate’s LinkedIn.

In Florida, Republicans in recent years heavily criticized DEI practices in business and government. Gov. Ron DeSantis has eliminated DEI departments from Florida’s colleges and universities, as one example.

Immediately after Dimmock’s entry into the congressional race, Gaetz openly criticized his opponent’s positions on those issues.

As the campaign launched websites at the domains with Dimmock’s name, Gaetz issued a statement welcoming Dimmock to the race. In the process, he slammed Dimmock’s positions on DEI and classified the Florida Panhandle as a community supporting former President Donald Trump.

“I’m excited to welcome Missouri-based DEI instructor Aaron Dimmock to the campaign,” Gaetz wrote. “This is Trump Country. Our pronouns are USA and MAGA. I’m a proud Trump Republican. I stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump to defeat Joe Biden, secure our border, restore our economy and support our veterans. I’ll never stop fighting for President Trump or for the people of the First Congressional District.”

Dimmock, a retired Navy officer, filed to challenge the Congressman in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Dimmock did so the day qualifying closed for the Florida ballot in 2024.

Dimmock does not appear to have launched his own campaign website, but he has lined up Washington consultants to help with his campaign’s infrastructure.

Most notably, the Aaron Dimmock For Congress campaign committee supporting his bid utilizes Maria Wojciechowski as its treasurer. Wojciechowski also serves as treasurer for the American Patriots PAC run by ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Dimmock’s LinkedIn page, at least until Monday, listed him as a resident of Jefferson City, Missouri. It still lists him as director of the Missouri Leadership Academy, which is run by the state of Missouri.

Voter records show Dimmock has been registered to vote in Orange Park, a city in Florida outside of CD 1.

Of note, the LinkedIn page on Monday still listed Dimmock as director of executive development for the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz Center for Leadership at the University of West Florida, but as of Tuesday it says his employment ended there this month.

The university confirmed Dimmock resigned on Friday, the same day he qualified as a candidate for Congress.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

