April 30, 2024
Firefighters, EMT union endorses Eileen Higgins for re-election to Miami-Dade Commission

Jesse Scheckner April 30, 2024

higgins
The group said she has 'unwavering support for fire safety.'

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins is once more running for office with support from a union representing firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers working in the county.

Higgins’ campaign announced IAFF Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 is backing her re-election campaign for the County Commission’s District 5 seat.

William McAllister IV, the group’s President, said in a statement that local first responders “proudly stand by” her.

“Since being elected, her genuine nature, unwavering support for fire safety, and the humility with which (she) has embraced our membership’s advocacy for adequate south-end response and community paramedicine — combined with her apparent love for the communities she aspires to represent and that we service — make us proud to support her once again,” he said.

Higgins, who held a “Community Kick-Off” event April 16 to garner support for her re-election bid, said she was honored to have the group’s endorsement.

“We are lucky to have some of the best firefighters in the country,” she said in a statement. “The work they do as brave first responders inspires me every day, and that’s why I have been a dedicated champion for them, fighting to ensure they have everything they need to do their jobs and keep our community safe.”

The Local 1403 nod joins others from groups, including 32BJ SEIU, Equality Florida Action PAC, Ruth’s List Florida and SAVE Action PAC.

Higgins won her District 5 seat in a 2018 Special Election. She secured re-election in 2020 and is now seeking her second — and final, due to term limits — four-year stint on the Commission.

To date, she is the only candidate running for District 5, which covers parts of Miami and Miami Beach including the neighborhoods of Brickell, downtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami River, Mid Beach, The Roads, Shenandoah, Silver Bluff and West Flagler.

The Miami-Dade Commission is a technically nonpartisan body, as are its elections. Accordingly, all candidates will compete against one another in the Aug. 20, 2024 Primary Election, regardless of party affiliation.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two top vote-earners will compete in a runoff culminating in the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

